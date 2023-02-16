Turkish man drinks urine to survive earthquake rubble

ALBAWABA - Huseyin Berber, 62, a Turkish survivor of the devastating earthquake, revealed that he used to drink his own urine to survive, after he was stuck under the rubble of his house in the city of Antakya, southern Turkey, for more than a week without eating or drinking.

According to diabetic Berber's statements from his bed inside a hospital in the Turkish city of Mersin, he had one bottle of water, and when it ran out during his 187 hours in the rubble, he drank his urine.

He explained that he found his diabetes medication and a water bottle on the ground among the rubble.

“An hour later, I took the bottle of water and drank it,” he said, adding "excuse me, I peed on it and drank it when it got cold. I saved myself with that.”

The story of Berber's survival has been widely circulated among social media users, especially since it is one of the most courageous stories.

However, doctors stated that they do not encourage people drinking urine under any circumstances, since it contains toxins that harm the body significantly.

The teams succeeded in rescuing the citizen, Hussein Barbar, from under the rubble of his house in the Turkish state of Hatay, and he was transferred to the hospital immediately after his rescue.

On Feb.6, a violent earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria with a magnitude of 7.7, followed by another with a magnitude of 7.6 and thousands of violent aftershocks. It incurred huge losses of lives and property in both countries.