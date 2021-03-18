Who Is the Iranian-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Called After?

Iran's efforts to vaccinate its population against the COVID-19 virus have resulted in a third home developed vaccine, one that has entered the clinical trials phase last Monday.

🔴🇮🇷 Iranian Ministry of Health announces the unveiling of a new Iranian vaccine for #Coronavirus, which was supervised by the great scientist, the martyr #MohsenFakhrizadeh. The Human trial will start from Tuesday. #Iran pic.twitter.com/8Y52moKwak — Haidar Akarar (@HaidarAkarar) March 14, 2021

The third Iranian vaccine has been called Fakhra, inspired by the name of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who headed Iran's nuclear program for years before he was assassinated last November near Tehran.

Iran unveils COVID-19 vaccine named to honor assassinated scientist Fakhrizadehhttps://t.co/6z82N8tc2N — Press TV (@PressTV) March 16, 2021

According to several local sources, Fakhrizadeh had been supervising the development of this vaccine prior to his assassination, which is why the vaccine has been named after him.

Moreover, the vaccine's human testing trial was started with his son, who became the first person ever to receive it last Monday, in a public event media representatives were able to attend.

Iranian nuclear scientist 'Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh', who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, was assassinated in November 2020 in a multi-pronged attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.https://t.co/BPhsdO2S8Q — Ahed News English (@ala_alahed) March 16, 2021

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was one of the most important scientists in Iran was killed last November with several gunshots, ones that Iranian officials accused Israel of saying that Fakhrizadeh and other Iranian scientists have been on the Israeli radars for years.

For the last year, Iran has been announcing several locally-developed COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines are meant to help the country overcome the coronavirus outbreak at a time international sanctions could jeopardize its ability to obtain ones developed around the world.

Iran’s defense ministry launches first phase of clinical studies on 4th Covid-19 vaccine called ‘Fakhra’ https://t.co/2EYgsXT3p3 — Press TV (@PressTV) March 16, 2021

On the 19th of February 2020, Iran announced its first case of coronavirus. So far, confirmed infections have reached 1.77 million while figures reported to the WHO point at 61,492 total deaths.