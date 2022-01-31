UAE Palace Plays Israeli National Anthem 'Ha'tikva' on Herzog Visit

ALBAWABA - Making news headway is the playing of the Israeli national anthem in Abu Dhabi. Many Israeli bloggers are enjoying this for the information content it conveys:

One, among many blogger says : "HaTikvah, Israel's national anthem, played in the splendor of the royal palace in the United Arab Emirates at the start of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's state visit."

The Israeli president is being met with pomp and ceremony. This is the first time the Ha'tikva is being played by an Emirati orchestra and maybe, the first time in the Arab world.

The Israeli president, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE and is touring the Israeli pavilion at the Dubai Expo, is joyous. "Beginning the first visit by an Israeli president in the United Arab Emirates. We were delighted and deeply moved by the warm welcome in Abu Dhabi by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh," he tweets eagerly.

This is while the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed also tweets: "Today in Abu Dhabi I met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog. We discussed our bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest, and the importance of exploring further opportunities to build bridges of cooperation and friendship between our two nations.

There is plenty of hashtags on this news items and it shows how keen Israel and Abu Dhabi about the Herzog visit and the building of a strong relations between the two countries. After all, this is regarded as warm peace.

Yes. Its all happening in the UAE and under the eyes of everyone and shows the importance of the Abraham accords that Abu Dhabi signed with Israel that included Bahrain in the White House lawn in Washington in September 2020.

