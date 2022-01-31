UAE Palace Plays Israeli National Anthem 'Ha'tikva' on Herzog Visit

  1. Home
Published January 31st, 2022 - 09:36 GMT
Isaac Herzog (left) with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, right, in the UAE capital on 30 January 2022 (WAM handout/AFP)

ALBAWABA - Making news headway is the playing of the Israeli national anthem in Abu Dhabi. Many Israeli bloggers are enjoying this for the information content it conveys:

One, among many blogger says : "HaTikvah, Israel's national anthem, played in the splendor of the royal palace in the United Arab Emirates at the start of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's state visit."

The Israeli president is being met with pomp and ceremony. This is the first time the Ha'tikva is being played by an Emirati orchestra and maybe, the first time in the Arab world.

One named Arsen Ostrovsky simply says: "Wow, this truly brings tears of joy to me! The #Israeli national anthem Hatikvah (‘Hope’), played in the #UAE National Palace, as @Isaac_Herzog is welcomed by HH  @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi!

The Israeli president, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE and is touring the Israeli pavilion at the Dubai Expo, is joyous. "Beginning the first visit by an Israeli president in the United Arab Emirates. We were delighted and deeply moved by the warm welcome in Abu Dhabi by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh," he tweets eagerly.

This is while the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed also tweets: "Today in Abu Dhabi I met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog. We discussed our bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest, and the importance of exploring further opportunities to build bridges of cooperation and friendship between our two nations.

Another tweets: Israel's national anthem, HaTikvah, played today before the Israeli President H.E @Isaac_Herzog and the accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan (The UAE Presidential Palace) in Abu Dhabi . #AbrahamAccords. 

There is plenty of hashtags on this news items and it shows how keen Israel and Abu Dhabi about the Herzog visit and the building of a strong relations between the two countries. After all, this is regarded as warm peace.

 

There is a moment of disbelief because another tweets: WOW! Israel's national anthem 'HaTikva' played in the United Arab Emirates as Israel's President Isaac Herzog is visiting Abu Dhabi."


Yes. Its all happening in the UAE and under the eyes of everyone and shows the importance of the Abraham accords that Abu Dhabi signed with Israel that included Bahrain in the White House lawn in Washington in September 2020. 
 

