'Unashamed Racism': All Voters Against a Resolution to Condemn Anti-Asian Sentiment Have One Thing in Common

Riham Darwish

Published September 24th, 2020 - 09:46 GMT
With 11 million eligible voters, Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic group in the US . (Shutterstock: mark reinstein)

Ever since the outbreak of the Coronavirus last December, Asian Americans have been reporting a growing hostile sentiment from people who associate them with COVID-19. Lately, an Asian-American representative has proposed a resolution that condemns all forms of anti-Asian sentiment related to COVID-19.

Even though the law was passed by a majority of votes, commentators noted that a whopping 164 representatives who voted against the resolution were all of one political party and one racial background.

According to many social media users, the law suggested by Rep. Grace Meng of New York was opposed by 164 republican representatives, who after a little bit of research turned out to be White Americans.

This link between their vote against the resolution and their racial background has sparked a lot of anger amongst online people, who argued that this is yet another example of how far right the Republican party has gone, refusing to condemn racism against a whole ethnic group of the American population.

Many also called it "unashamed racism" pointing at the fact that "many politicians no longer feel the need to mask their apathy towards people of color, especially ones affected by the COVID-19 crisis."

The anti-Asian sentiment was first traced in the first couple of weeks of 2020, after many countries around the world started to report infections with the virus that is believed to have originated in the wet market of the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Additionally, remarks made by the US President Donal J. Trump associating the virus with China, most famously calling it "the China Virus" have ignited the rising hostility against Asian Americans, who reported being harassed and attacked more often than ever.

In their tweets highlighting the Congress vote, many users called on Asian Americans to reflect on this stance on the Republican Party's part, saying that "should be voted out in next elections."

With 11 million eligible voters, Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic group in the US according to the Pew Research Center, making up about 5% of all voters in the country.


