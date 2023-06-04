US woman marries "perfect man" completely made with AI

ALBAWABA - An American woman announced marrying the "perfect man" which is completely made using Artificial intelligence.

The New York Post reported that the U.S. woman Rosanna Ramos, who lives in New York, tied the knot with an artificial intelligence-powered virtual man. The virtual AI husband was created using the AI chatbot software Replika.

The U.S. newspaper announced that Ramos, who has two kids, got married to Eren Kartal earlier this year. The American woman met the AI man in 2022 on an internet dating service.

The news about the U.S. woman marrying an AI and describing him as the "perfect partner" has caused massive discussion on social media about whether this is considered a healthy relationship or if it's bad for the human system since he is not alive.

Many people on the internet were shocked by the news of a woman marrying an AI man. A person expressed the situation by saying "madness."

Meanwhile, others claimed that in the upcoming years, many humans are expected to follow the American woman and marry either robots or AI personalities.

On the other hand, many people mentioned that the news is not supper new saying that in one of the episodes of the "Black Mirror" series the same happened.