On Video: 14 Years Old Syrian Girl Brutally Killed by Father for 'Refusing to Marry Her Cousin'

Riham Darwish

Published July 4th, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
Eideh Assaidou was a teenager who was killed by family after she refused to marry her cousin
A video has gone viral online showing the moments two men shot dead a teenage girl in Al-Hasakah to the North of Syria. Local sources have reported that the two men involved in killing Eideh Assaidou are still on the loose as police forces keep looking for them.

In the details of the story, sources from Al-Hasakah have pointed at the family's anger at 14-years old Eideh who had refused to marry her cousin and ran away with a young man she liked, one who had proposed to her family earlier but was rejected for "tribal considerations."

The video that has been circulating online shows Eideh as she was driven into a deserted area before the two men pointed their guns at her while one of them kept instructing: "shoot at her head. Shoot at her head."

Online, massive backlash swept off social media platforms as commentators expressed their anger at the repeated pattern of killing women in Arab countries, especially murders over their personal choices.

A report released in May 2021 by Syrians for Truth and Justice has documented at least 24 femicides across Syria during 2020, most of which have been linked to "honor murders."

Tweets weighing on the crime that has been referred to as "Al Hasakah Girl" have called for serious actions by authorities to ensure that criminals are held accountable.

