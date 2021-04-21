  1. Home
Killed by Men's Entitlement: Kuwaiti Women Plead For Justice After Horrific Crime

The young woman was killed by a man who wanted to marry her sister. (Twitter: @AltheferyYagoub)

As Kuwaiti local media reported a horrific crime in Sabah Al-Salem area, social media users launched an online campaign demanding justice and changes in laws to better protect women in the future.

In the details, local police have reported that a young Kuwaiti man has killed a young woman several months after her sister, a lawyer, sued him for harassing and threatening her.

The killer had reportedly proposed to marry the victim's sister and did not take her "No" well, so he continued to threaten her and her sister which had led him to spend a few months in jail.

Upon his recent release, the killer had tracked the lawyer's sister down before he kidnapped her and stabbed her to death.

As soon as the news went viral online, social media users took to the hashtag #جريمة_صباح_السالم (Arabic: Sabah Al-Salem crime) expressed shock and frustration over the crime, urging policymakers to tighten laws as soon as possible, so lives of women are better protected in the country.

