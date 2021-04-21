Killed by Men's Entitlement: Kuwaiti Women Plead For Justice After Horrific Crime

As Kuwaiti local media reported a horrific crime in Sabah Al-Salem area, social media users launched an online campaign demanding justice and changes in laws to better protect women in the future.

A Kuwaiti woman & lawyer sued a man bc he was harassing her sister trying to force her into marriage, threatening to kill her. He was arrested & released on bail. Once free, he murdered the woman, stabbed her dozens of times & left her body outside a hospital. #جريمه_صباح_السالم pic.twitter.com/R66waqfZQI — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) April 20, 2021

In the details, local police have reported that a young Kuwaiti man has killed a young woman several months after her sister, a lawyer, sued him for harassing and threatening her.

The killer had reportedly proposed to marry the victim's sister and did not take her "No" well, so he continued to threaten her and her sister which had led him to spend a few months in jail.

No proctection nor holding accountable to comabt oppression , inequality and injustice women face every day !! Women's souls are the cheapest thing in middle east ........ their right is lost whether they're alive or dead #جريمه_صباح_السالم pic.twitter.com/3pne9zjO0v — 🇰🇼 (@mkalmutairi__) April 21, 2021

Upon his recent release, the killer had tracked the lawyer's sister down before he kidnapped her and stabbed her to death.

Too many Middle East parents are still raising their sons to believe they are entitled to have this strong of a control towards women. never once it is mentioned in the qur’an that men are above women. never once it is mentioned that women should always follow what men say https://t.co/gN7MchPxAl — ramadhan kareem🌙🌟 (@talitharasha310) April 20, 2021

As soon as the news went viral online, social media users took to the hashtag #جريمة_صباح_السالم (Arabic: Sabah Al-Salem crime) expressed shock and frustration over the crime, urging policymakers to tighten laws as soon as possible, so lives of women are better protected in the country.