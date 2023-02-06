Video: child born inside rubble in Syria

ALBAWABA - A video was shared online showing a rescue team member holding a newborn baby who was born inside the rubble while rescue forces were attempting to save his mother following the earthquake.

According to social media sources, the video was taken in Aleppo, Syria and got hundreds of thousands of views in a couple of hours.

Some people commented that the newborn baby could be a hint of hope that things will be better despite the long-lasted war and the strong earthquake.

A man was seen holding a newborn baby after he was born inside one of the destroyed buildings in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake which struck Syria and southern Turkey on Monday morning.

In Syria, the death toll jumped to 1,136, with 2,469 injured as rescue teams are still looking for missing people.

In Turkey, two earthquakes, which hit southern the country on Monday morning, left 2,379 people killed, local Turkish media reported.