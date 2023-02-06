Death toll rises to 2,379 in Turkey's earthquake

ALBAWABA - The death toll in Turkey's two earthquakes which hit the southern country on Monday, rose to 2,379, according to Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The earthquakes left 14,483 others injured in 10 provinces in Turkey as rescue workers are still searching for survivors.

Orhan Tatar, risk reduction general manager of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), stated that at least 7,840 people were taken out of the rubble, local Turkish media revealed.

#BREAKING Turkey updates earthquake death toll to 2,316 pic.twitter.com/3wwiN7fkYQ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 6, 2023

In Syria, the death toll jumped to 1,136 as SANA reported 656 across government-controlled areas while the "White Helmets" group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense, reported 480 deaths in opposition-controlled areas, CNN wrote.

The United Nations Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen urged world leaders to send medical aid for Syrians following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit part of the country and Turkey early Monday.

NW #Syria in a state of catastrophe after 7.8 magnitude #earthquake. Destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings. Hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, many trapped under the rubble or stranded in the winter cold. We call on the international community to take action. pic.twitter.com/rtzqRJa8IP — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and many countries announced to send medical aid to Turkey and Syria after the horrific- strong earthquake. Donations were also raised online by some organizations for all people who want to send help to those affected in the earthquake.

The strong earthquake was felt by neighboring countries, including Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.