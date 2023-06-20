Video of freezing bird mid-sky shocks people

ALBAWABA - A TikTok video has gone viral on social media platforms after a bird was captured frozen in the middle of the sky in a weird way.

According to social media users, the bird was standing still in the sky as if it was standing on an invisible object that humans can't see. Unfortunately, the country where the video was captured is unknown.

The 45-second clip gained over 24,800 million views on Twitter alone with thousands of comments by people who were shocked by the incident some people said there was a "glitch in the matrix" after the bird was seen not moving at all.

i need science twitter to explain this one https://t.co/e0VO08i0fD — 🧚‍♂️ (@sleepygatas) June 19, 2023

A commentator, who was shocked that no one tried to figure out what was the case, said: "Why nobody did the logical thing to do and threw a rock or some shit at it to find out wtf is going on."

Many people have made fun of the incident and shared loads of MEMEs on the bird. Another person wrote: "Gee I wonder what's going on here it is truly a mystery."

A Twitter user commented: "What's even freakier is that dude in the video sounds like Tyler."

Many other people have asked scientists and experts to explain the video to see if there's a scientific reason behind the bird's freezing case mid-sky.