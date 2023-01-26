Video: How Zelenskyy's face changed in 11 months!

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published January 26th, 2023 - 12:01 GMT
Ukrainian President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a coordination meeting on the state border protection in the northwestern regions of Ukraine.

ALBAWABA - An illustrative video was shared online showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the start of the Russian war.

The video also focuses on Zelenskyy's facial features which appear to change through the past 11 months.

The 25-second TikTok clip was shared also on different social media platforms and gained huge interaction.

Earlier, some shared two photos of the Ukrainian president after 40 days after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. People said they notice a huge difference in the president's facial features during the past few months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Feb. 24, 2022 a "special military operation" on Ukraine and recognized the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Tags:Ukrainian PresidentUkraineRussiaWar

