Video: How Zelenskyy's face changed in 11 months!

ALBAWABA - An illustrative video was shared online showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the start of the Russian war.

The video also focuses on Zelenskyy's facial features which appear to change through the past 11 months.

Illustrative video of how President Zelenskyy has changed in a year



Remember he didn’t hide like a coward, he stayed in Kyiv, even with death threats from Vladimir Putin#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #StandWithUkraine #UkraineWar #NATO #kyiv #Kherson pic.twitter.com/DMeNpCHBI9 — Luis (@2536luis) January 26, 2023

The 25-second TikTok clip was shared also on different social media platforms and gained huge interaction.

Earlier, some shared two photos of the Ukrainian president after 40 days after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. People said they notice a huge difference in the president's facial features during the past few months.

About how a cruel war change a man's face only in 40 days. The photos are made by Ukrainian presidential photographer. First one was taken 23 February last peaceful day in Ukraine 🇺🇦 the last one yesterday in #Bucha @ZelenskyyUa #УкраїнаПереможе #всебудеУкраїна pic.twitter.com/6J9jHXxnzV — Tatiana (@ptatiana4) April 5, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Feb. 24, 2022 a "special military operation" on Ukraine and recognized the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk.