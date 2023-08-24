Video: Putin discussing the sole topic he refuses to pardon

ALBAWABA In the wake of the plane crash led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, which occurred earlier today on Wednesday, a peculiar chain reaction unfolded across social media platforms.

Users swiftly began to share a video snippet extracted from a television interview conducted several years ago.

Within this interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed his ability to extend forgiveness to those who had transgressed against him. However, his subsequent statement, "not for everything."

The interviewer's query, "What is the thing you cannot tolerate?" prompted Putin to respond unequivocally with a single word: "Betrayal."

Russian news agencies relayed distressing news that a privately chartered passenger plane met with tragedy this Wednesday during a domestic journey.

The incident led to the unfortunate demise of all 10 individuals on board, potentially encompassing Yevgeny Prigozhin, identified as the head of the Wagner Group, given that his name was included in the roster of passengers.