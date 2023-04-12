Videos shock for allegedly showing beheading of Ukrainian soldiers

ALBAWABA - Two unconfirmed videos, which are said to be taken separately, of Ukrainian soldiers being brutally beheaded circulated on social media in the past few hours.

The two videos allegedly showed Ukrainian soldiers being brutally beheaded after being captured by Russia. According to CNN, one of the videos is likely to be filmed recently.

Russians filmed a terrible video of brutal beheading of a captured Ukrainian soldier. This is yet another monstrous crime of russian army and a violation of all conventions and moral principles of humanity.



You have to realize that such thing should never happen in 21st century,… pic.twitter.com/JDGoGsfVlh — Igor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) April 11, 2023

In early April, one of the videos was shared online by a pro-Russian social media channel, which was said to purportedly have been filmed by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.

It allegedly showed the beheaded corpses of two Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground next to a destroyed military vehicle.

The dead soldiers also appeared to have had their hands cut off too.

You have to realize that such thing should never happen in 21st century,… pic.twitter.com/JDGoGsfVlh

The Ukrainian influencer Igor Lachenkov, who has over 238,000 followers, shared another video of a soldier, who was reportedly said to be Russian, using a knife to cut the head of a captured Ukrainian soldier. The video was heavily blurred.

Lachenkov wrote: "This is yet another monstrous crime of the Russian army and a violation of all conventions and moral principles of humanity."

A huge debate was launched on social media after the two alleged videos where people discussed possible war crimes, Russia had committed since the start of the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.