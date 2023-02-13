Videos show aid sold publicly in Syria

  1. Home
Published February 13th, 2023 - 04:07 GMT
earthquake
A municipal worker carries a box to load onto a truck at the humanitarian aid collection center in the municipality of Athens on February 10, 2023. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Multiple videos were shared online showing some aid products being sold publicly in Syria amid the devastating situation in the country hit by the strong earthquake.

In one of the videos, a Syrian girl walking on one of the streets of Damascus, where she meets a vendor who sells products with "UNRWA, not for sale" and "aid, not for sale" words written on them.

In a discussion between the girl and the vendor, after she asks him about the price of one of the products, she said "I will submit a complaint against you."

In the clip video, a Polo Luncheon Beef, made by the United Arab Emirates and sent as aid to the affected people in northern Syria, is being sold for 8000 Syrian pounds (1.3$).

In another video shared online, a German employee of the Kurdish Red Crescent allegedly accused the Assad regime of taking at least half of the aid before distributing the other one.

In another one, a man videotapes a group of people which he claims that they belong to Syrian security guards, taking aid in Latakia, northwestern Syria.

At least 35,000 people were killed in the latest earthquake that hit Syria and turkey on Feb. 6 and left tens of thousands of people injured.

