Videos show aid sold publicly in Syria

ALBAWABA - Multiple videos were shared online showing some aid products being sold publicly in Syria amid the devastating situation in the country hit by the strong earthquake.

In one of the videos, a Syrian girl walking on one of the streets of Damascus, where she meets a vendor who sells products with "UNRWA, not for sale" and "aid, not for sale" words written on them.

1- This brave woman went from all the way from AlSwaida to #Damascus to expose how the international aids that is being sold in the streets of Damascus.



This video took a place in Al-Sitt bus stop near Ibn-Asaker street#Assad_Loots_Aid#الأسد_لص_المساعدات

#Syria pic.twitter.com/FlIG7guFLU — Abd alhade alani (@abdalhadealani) February 12, 2023

In a discussion between the girl and the vendor, after she asks him about the price of one of the products, she said "I will submit a complaint against you."

In the clip video, a Polo Luncheon Beef, made by the United Arab Emirates and sent as aid to the affected people in northern Syria, is being sold for 8000 Syrian pounds (1.3$).

In another video shared online, a German employee of the Kurdish Red Crescent allegedly accused the Assad regime of taking at least half of the aid before distributing the other one.

موظفة ألمانية في الهلال الأحمر الكوردي متواجدة مع قافلة المساعدات القادمة من مناطق شمال شرق سورية باتجاه حلب، تقول: “نظام الأسد يشترط تسليمه نصف المساعدات على الأقل للسماح لهم بالدخول إلى مناطقه”.

طبعاً النصف الثاني يسرقه لاحقاً بعد دخولهم.#Syria #الأسد_لص_المساعدات pic.twitter.com/jF1eWoaJlM — Fadi Obeid (@FadiAmro11) February 12, 2023

In another one, a man videotapes a group of people which he claims that they belong to Syrian security guards, taking aid in Latakia, northwestern Syria.

At least 35,000 people were killed in the latest earthquake that hit Syria and turkey on Feb. 6 and left tens of thousands of people injured.