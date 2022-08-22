  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Violent Video by Arkansas Police Angers the Internet

Violent Video by Arkansas Police Angers the Internet

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published August 22nd, 2022 - 08:00 GMT
New Violent Video by Arkansas Police Angers the Internet
(Shutterstock: Derek Brumby)

Three police officers in the US state of Arkansas have been suspended and are scheduled to be investigated after they appeared in a video violently beating a man before arresting him.

Also ReadNancy Pelosi Under Fire for Statement on George FloydNancy Pelosi Under Fire for Statement on George Floyd

The short video showed three police officers violently handling a man in Mulberry, near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday. Consequently, law enforcement announced suspending all three police officers and that they "will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney."

Online people condemned yet another example of police violence in the United States, urging more efforts to regulate police forces across the country to stop such incidents from taking place in the future.

Meanwhile, authorities in Crawford County explained that the man who appeared in the video was identified as 27-years old Randall Worcester and that he received medical treatment at a local hospital before being jailed in Van Buren County Jail Division.

Randall Worcester has since been charged with "second-degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and second-degree assault".

Crawford County Police also told AP that Worcester "was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry on Sunday morning and when officers confronted him, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head", which "led the police officers to handle him violently".

Also ReadNancy Pelosi Under Fire for Statement on George FloydVideo: Israeli Police Violently Beat up an Unarmed Palestinian Amid Protests

Arkansas police

Source: Twitter

Some online people discussed the difference in public reaction to this incident in comparison to previous ones that involved people of color, namely George Floyd in May 2020.

The viral video has been watched for more than 4 million times so far.

Tags:Arkansaspolice violenceUSA

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...