Violent Video by Arkansas Police Angers the Internet

Three police officers in the US state of Arkansas have been suspended and are scheduled to be investigated after they appeared in a video violently beating a man before arresting him.

The short video showed three police officers violently handling a man in Mulberry, near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday. Consequently, law enforcement announced suspending all three police officers and that they "will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney."

Crawford sheriff dept Arkansas pic.twitter.com/KZAmwzwwmV — Naomi Johnson (@NaomiRHelm) August 21, 2022

Online people condemned yet another example of police violence in the United States, urging more efforts to regulate police forces across the country to stop such incidents from taking place in the future.

Meanwhile, authorities in Crawford County explained that the man who appeared in the video was identified as 27-years old Randall Worcester and that he received medical treatment at a local hospital before being jailed in Van Buren County Jail Division.

Arkansas police violently pulverized a man and smashed his head into the cement



400 police lounged around for over an hour while kids were being butchered in Uvalde



Time and again we see police killing unarmed Black people



And you wonder why confidence in police has plummeted? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 22, 2022

Randall Worcester has since been charged with "second-degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and second-degree assault".

Crawford County Police also told AP that Worcester "was making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry on Sunday morning and when officers confronted him, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head", which "led the police officers to handle him violently".

Some online people discussed the difference in public reaction to this incident in comparison to previous ones that involved people of color, namely George Floyd in May 2020.

The viral video has been watched for more than 4 million times so far.