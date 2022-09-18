Viral: Rabbi Holds His Marriage Ceremony in Dubai

ALBAWABA - Emirates dance during the marriage ceremony of Rabbi Levi Duchman in Dubai. He is the first to be appointed as Rabbi in the UAE and he is from New York.

إماراتيون يرقصون في حفل زواج الحاخام اليهودي ليفي دوشمان وممثل الجالية اليهودية في #دبي، بالتزامن مع مرور عامين على توقيع اتفاق تطبيع العلاقات بين #الإمارات وإسرائيل pic.twitter.com/LoXDq0ZX44 — أنا العربي - Ana Alaraby (@AnaAlarabytv) September 16, 2022

News of the wedding is trending, being covered by different news sources. The wedding was held in time of the celebration of the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and the Israel two years ago in September 2020.

✡️ 🇦🇪 Mazel Tov to my dear friend Rabbi Levi Duchman (@RabbiUae) & his wife Ms. Lea Hadad upon their wedding in Abu Dhabi tonight. I wish I could be there to celebrate with you. My heart is in UAE. @ChabadUae pic.twitter.com/ICpA1zNIPq — Shloime Zionce | שלומי זייאנץ (@Chusidel) September 14, 2022

It was a big party held last Wednesday evening and many pictures and videos are posted on the net. It was also reported more that than 1500 attended the wedding ceremony. The Jerusalem Post wrote: Lea Hadad, 27, is of Jewish Moroccan descent and is the daughter of Belgian Chief Rabbi Menachem Hadad.

شاهد | صور من حفل زواج الإماراتية ⁧#ليا⁩ على الحاخام الاسرائيلي ليفي دوشمان بحضور رسمي إماراتي وممثلين عن محمد بن زايد ،

ومسؤول إماراتي يصرح : الآن أصبحت علاقة ⁧#الإمارات⁩ بالاسرائيليين أقوى وأعمق !!

(تلك اكبر مصيبه شهدناها في عصرنا هذا وحسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل) pic.twitter.com/yxSFfznnxw — Blue Whale (@SalahHa56739289) September 17, 2022

Comments on the net are from different sources but they are trending in both English and Arabic but bloggers may have got the nationality of the bride wrong. She is not an Emirati but of Moroccan origin according to the Jerusalem Post.