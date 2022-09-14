Viral: 'Wrong Date' and 'Leaky Pen' Makes King Charles Upset

ALBAWABA - King Charles III should be aware the social media is watching all the time. There are eerie vibes everywhere you go. This is Big Brother watching.

And its all on tape in picture and in sound. The comments he made at the "wrong date" and "leaky pen" and his clear irritation in Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland are all there on the electronic superhighway for all to see.

الملك تشارلز اليوم من ايرلندا غاضبًا بسبب القلم :



- يا إلهي لا يمكنني تحمل هذا القلم اللعين الكريه ، في كل مرة يتسرب الحبر في كل مكان. pic.twitter.com/c32bKIbHjV — 🇺🇸محمد|MFU (@mfu46) September 13, 2022

No need for reports or commentary, just watch the social media for today its all about posts and the social media. King Charles was upset as he sat down and tried to sign the book of his visit to Belfast. Queen Consort Camilla and his wife tried cools things down in a calm manner and then proceeds to sign the book her self.

Where’s the pen guy?! King Charles gets angry and pissed off over a pen…again. pic.twitter.com/Ru3cfgSAlT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 13, 2022

His frustrations that sent many of his courtiers in 'sixes and sevens' was also registered on the print and electronic media which begun their usual natter.

King Charles III having a fit over the pen 🙄😫 he has lost track of the days and also is getting annoyed with the pen.. he is tired! Travelling from ENGLAND, SCOTLAND, NORTHERN IRELAND within hours.. is a lot for someone whose lost his mother 💔 https://t.co/mjQzxOfvdB — Ikraa❤ (@Ikra4SRK) September 13, 2022

But the day ended well just the same.