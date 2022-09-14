Viral: 'Wrong Date' and 'Leaky Pen' Makes King Charles Upset

  1. Home
Published September 14th, 2022 - 08:08 GMT
King Charles in Northern Ireland
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, greet wellwishers as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on Tuesday, during his visit to Northern Ireland (AFP photo)

ALBAWABA - King Charles III should be aware the social media is watching all the time. There are eerie vibes everywhere you go. This is Big Brother watching. 

And its all on tape in picture and in sound. The comments he made at the "wrong date" and "leaky pen" and his clear irritation in Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland are all there on the electronic superhighway for all to see.

No need for reports or commentary, just watch the social media for today its all about posts and the social media. King Charles was upset as he sat down and tried to sign the book of his visit to Belfast.  Queen Consort Camilla and his wife tried cools things down in a calm manner and then proceeds to sign the book her self.

His frustrations that sent many of his courtiers in 'sixes and sevens' was also registered on the print and electronic media which begun their usual natter. 

But the day ended well just the same. 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

