Was Oprah Winfrey behind Maui wildfires?

ALBAWABA - After reports that her property was unharmed in the massive wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, American host Oprah Winfrey was accused of starting the blaze.

A person posted on X platform, formally known as Twitter, a photo showing the 69-year-old American talk show host in front of her Maui house with a basket of veggies as the word "Oprah's farm was written."

The X user wrote: "BREAKING: Oprah’s estate was spared from the Maui fires in Hawaii. Out of all of the destruction in Hawaii not a single blade of grass was burned at Oprah’s estate. Isn’t God good?"

Social media users have debated a conspiracy theory claiming that the American host was behind the wildfires in Hawaii.

Another netizen posted that Oprah has recently purchased many properties in Maui and claimed that the latest wildfires destroyed many houses and places near the American host, but her mansions were unharmed.

⚠️ Oprah Winfrey Has Been Buying Up Land in Maui Like Crazy ⚠️



🚨 520-acre plot for $3.89 million (2023)



🚨 330 acres for $2.47 million (2023)



🚨 Two 10-acre swaths of land for $100,000 each (2022)



IN THE LAST FEW YEARS SHE HAS GONE FROM ABOUT 100 ACRES OF LAND IN MAUI TO… pic.twitter.com/a6kIrnJWh0 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 14, 2023

He claimed that Oprah has expanded her properties rapidly in a short time by saying: "IN THE LAST FEW YEARS SHE HAS GONE FROM ABOUT 100 ACRES OF LAND IN MAUI TO OVER 1000 ACRES!"

according to a March report from local news outlet KITV4, Oprah Winfrey has purchased 870 acres of land on Maui for about $6.6 million from Hawaii-based seller Ulupalakua Ranch.