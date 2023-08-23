Where was Putin when Wagner plane crashed?

ALBAWABA - Since the announcement of Wagner plane crash, social media users questioned the place of Russian President vladimir Putin at the moment of crash after news that Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on plane.

Russian Aviation Agency said that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed on Wednesday.

Rumors have circulated social media claiming that Russian leader was the one who ordered the killing of Yevgeny Prigozhin two months after the Wagner Group rebellion.

Social media users questioned the place where Putin was during the plane crash with 10 people inside.

Kremlin's official website uploaded a video Wednesday evening of Vladimir Putin attending an event "celebrating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk."

لحظة تحطم طائرة قائد فاغنر كان الرئيس الروسي بوتين يستمتع بمراسم افتتاح حفل موسيقي. pic.twitter.com/pnMH6UT4Rw — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) August 23, 2023

Putin said during a speech: "I cordially congratulate all citizens of Russia on this event, and, of course, first of all, our dear veterans, and, of course, with a special feeling - the residents of the Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol and Voronezh regions. It was on these territories, on their countless fields, copses, heights, that the battles of the heroic Fiery Arc took place, which will forever remain one of the pinnacles of the great national feat."

He added: "In his honor, here, in the village of Ponyri, a grandiose memorial "Battle of Kursk" opens. The significance of victory in this large-scale battle cannot be overestimated: it destroyed, incinerated the striking power of the Nazis, completed the turning point of the entire Second World War."