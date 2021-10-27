What’s Behind Iran’s Latest Cyberattacks on Gas Stations?

Iranian gas stations were hit by a cyberattack that defunctionated fuel system in the country. According to the National Virtual Space Center, the cyberattack on gas stations had targeted the online fuel delivery system in Iran.

According to local media, gas stations in the country have gone back to normal work following the cyberattack. However, the real group or reason behind the cyberattack is still a mystery.

Those who hacked Iran's gas stations are saying this hack is "a reaction to the cyber actions of the terrorist regime of Tehran against the people of the region and the world."

These hackers do not care about Iranian people. This is a #cyberwar.#Iran pic.twitter.com/C5AQmETVB5 — AmiR Rashidi (@Ammir) October 26, 2021

Some people have claimed that the cyberattack was to denounce the fuel prices hike in the country and after a billboard in the middle of an Iranian street was hacked with a question directed to the country’s president Ebrahim Raisi.

Multiple billboards were also hacked in Iran’s Isfahan and the hackers wrote: “Khamenei, where is our fuel?”.

That massive hack in #Iran is getting lit 🔥, the bill boards in Isfahan were

hacked and the hackers wrote: Khamenei, where is our fuel? pic.twitter.com/AH53O5hL1L — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 27, 2021

Iranian president Raise has denounced the cyberattack against the county’s gas stations adding that it aims to create chaos and disorder in Tehran. Authorities have also blamed a foreign country without mentioning its name that is likely behind the gas stations hack.

The head of Supreme Cyberspace Council, Abolhassan Firouzabadi, announced that it’s not yet the time to say or determine which country carried out the attack revealing that authorities are currently probing the incident.

Every ‘cyber attack’ is run by govts…. Most likely the US Govt https://t.co/kY0ReXzjXe — MoonLaunch (@LaunchMoon) October 27, 2021

In November last year, deadly protests took place in Iran following a sudden, massive increase in the price of gasoline that was between ‘50%–200%’. The protests were considered as the deadliest anti-government protests since the 1979 revolution.

The 2019–2020 Iranian protests, also known as the Bloody November, were a series of nationwide civil protests across the country. About 1,500 Iranian protesters were killed during massive-deadly demonstrations.