White House lit up in Pride flag colors

ALBAWABA - The White House was lit up in the rainbow flag colors in celebration of U.S. President Joe Biden's signing into law same sex marriages.

Biden signed the 'Respect for Marriage Act,' which means new federal protections for same sex and interracial couples.

The White House is lit up rainbow tonight in celebration of President Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act. pic.twitter.com/vDaydF4NZH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 14, 2022

Biden was accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Singers Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed in Wednesday evening's ceremony.

"This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms," Biden stated.

"I am glad I lived long enough to hear the president say 'Love is love'!" a person reacted to the historical move by the Democratic president. Another thanked the U.S. senate and the U.S. house of representatives for voting in favor of the new same sex marriage law.