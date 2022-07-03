  1. Home
Who Are 'The Patriot Front'? Scenes From the Boston March

Riham Darwish

Published July 3rd, 2022 - 07:44 GMT
The Patriot Front Boston
Masked members of the Patriot Front organized a march in Boston on 2, July 2022. (Twitter: @iamgabesanchez)

Two days before the United States celebrated its independence day, dozens of masked white men marched through the city of Boston, Massachusetts under the group name "The Patriot Front".

Despite condemnation from the Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, members of the Patriot Front, often introduced as "a neo-fascist white supremacist group", walked through Boston with their faces covered, holding flags of The Patriot Front and chanting "Reclaim America".

According to the Boston Herald, around 100 members of the Patriot Front showed up for the march.

During the march that took place on Saturday, at least one fight broke between members of the white nationalist group and a black man, urging the police to break the fight off.

Online, photos and videos of the march generated major discussions on the ideology of the group, their aims, and the fact that the Boston police's presence was considered "more of protection" to the group that was deemed "racist".

Some social media users compared the passive police presence during the Patriot Front's march to protests that were organized in different cities across the United States last week, following the Supreme Court's reversal of abortion rights.

The Patriot Front Boston

Some comments were more focused on the slogans held by the Patriot Front, particularly their famous "Reclaim America", which prompted comparisons between the white nationalist group's beliefs and those of Native Americans.

Who Are 'The Patriot Front'?

The Patriot Front is known as one of several white-nationalist groups that make up the alt-right movement in the United States. They were formed officially in August 2017 by several members who split from another group named Vanguard America.

The split came in the wake of the violence that erupted during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017, which resulted in 4 deaths and more than 50 injures.

The Patriot Front is led by 23-years old Texas-born Thomas Ryan Rousseau, who was previously arrested in 2020 on criminal mischief charges. Thomas Ryan Rousseau was among the individuals who took part in the Boston march yesterday.

According to Anti-Defamation League, the Patriot Front was "responsible for 82% of the racist, antisemitic, and hateful propaganda in 2021 across the United States, comprising 3,992 incidents in every state except Hawaii and Alaska".

