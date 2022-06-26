'Thank You for the Historic Victory for White Life', Congresswoman Tells Trump

While thousands of women and pro-abortion rights activists poured into Washington, DC protesting the latest decision by the Supreme Court to reverse federal abortion rights that were guaranteed in 1973, Illinois representative Mary Miller appeared at a rally featuring US President Donald Trump and expressed gratitude for his role in the federal abortion ban.

"The historic victory for white life." A Freudian slip, or saying the quiet part out loud? We know it's exactly what they are thinking.

Standing among cheering crowds with MAGA hats, Mary Miller, who hopes to be re-elected to the United States House next November, stood next to Donald Trump on the stage and thanked him for his role in "the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday".

The Republican representative who is in favor of the abortion ban stirred wide controversy after her remarks, following the decision taken by the now-conservative majority Supreme Court, as it expressed racist sentiment.

Online commentators linked Mary Miller's latest remarks about "victory for white life" with the fact that she is a mother of seven and a grandmother of seventeen, according to her Twitter bio, which hints that she is in favor of increasing the "white birth rate", one element she shares with believers of the replacement conspiracy theory.

Rep. Mary Miller: "President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday."

During the last few years, many conservative politicians backed the white nationalist far-right conspiracy theory called "replacement theory", which shows growing concern among white nationalists about being replaced by people of color in several countries, including the United States.

Believers in the replacement theory have been increasingly in favor of banning abortions, to ensure growing the birth rate among white people.

They are also heavily opposed to immigration from third-world countries which increases the number of people of color in the United States and other white-majority countries.

Trump at a hate rally with Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller — who says the Roe decision is about protecting “white life.” The crowd cheers.



Again, for the zillionth time, anyone who supports this is a white supremacist. Literally. pic.twitter.com/heS2Gtip9F — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 26, 2022

During his four-year term in office, Donald Trump appointed three conservative members to the Supreme Court; Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, which has resulted in a conservative-majority Supreme Court.