Who Is Behind the Pancake Korean Hijack of the MAGA Twitter Campaign?

Riham Darwish

Published November 16th, 2020 - 07:29 GMT
The hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch soon featured numerous amount of pancake photos, many of which are stock ones. (Albawaba / Shutterstock: Angyee Patipat - doddis77)

While thousands of Trump supporters made it to the streets of the capital city last Saturday, protesting the results of the US presidential elections that were announced by US media outlets a week before, projecting the democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner, a MAGA hashtag for the occasion was "hijacked," when it was filled with photos of pancakes, instead of the protests.

The hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch soon featured numerous amount of pancake photos, many of which are stock ones. The online storm was first called for by actress and digital content creator Shea Depmore, who posted a video on Tiktok and Twitter saying that she doesn't want "the proud boys," who often support the US President Donald Trump," to feel proud," which is why she suggested using their hashtag on the day of the protest.

Depmore dubbed the event as the "Million MAPA Brunch," referring to MAPA as the "Make American Pancake Again," mocking Trump's major logo "Make America Great Again."

Responding to the satirist's calls, many social media users started posting photos of different pancakes, which politically-motivated comments that made fun of the president's supporters.

Additionally, supporters of Korean Popstars, who use Twitter heavily, were invited to the online event. This significantly affected the content appearing on the hashtag.


