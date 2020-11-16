Who Is Behind the Pancake Korean Hijack of the MAGA Twitter Campaign?

While thousands of Trump supporters made it to the streets of the capital city last Saturday, protesting the results of the US presidential elections that were announced by US media outlets a week before, projecting the democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner, a MAGA hashtag for the occasion was "hijacked," when it was filled with photos of pancakes, instead of the protests.

Shout out to the incredible K-Pop Stans (Twitter royalty) who hijacked the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pancakes making it unusable by Trump loyalists. 🥞🥞🥞 pic.twitter.com/h8rCt4HBL2 — PRGuy (@PRGuy17) November 14, 2020

The hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch soon featured numerous amount of pancake photos, many of which are stock ones. The online storm was first called for by actress and digital content creator Shea Depmore, who posted a video on Tiktok and Twitter saying that she doesn't want "the proud boys," who often support the US President Donald Trump," to feel proud," which is why she suggested using their hashtag on the day of the protest.

what to do about the million mega mad boy march on sat



someone pls help me get in touch with the kpop stans 🙏🏼🥞💞 pic.twitter.com/v480H2zbG5 — Shea Depmore (@SheaDepmore) November 12, 2020

So the K-pop stans on TikTok are taking over the hashtag for Trump's #MillionMAGAMarch by trolling it, posting pictures of pancakes.



When people check out the hashtag tomorrow looking for fellow MAGA morons, they will only see pancakes. Here is my contribution: pic.twitter.com/WEiVmLqFUO — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 14, 2020

Depmore dubbed the event as the "Million MAPA Brunch," referring to MAPA as the "Make American Pancake Again," mocking Trump's major logo "Make America Great Again."

Responding to the satirist's calls, many social media users started posting photos of different pancakes, which politically-motivated comments that made fun of the president's supporters.

#MillionMAGAMarch i heard the kpop stans are filling up the million maga march hashtag with pancakes, and even though i don't listen to kpop, i thought i'd join in on the fun! pic.twitter.com/SuF4x68E2A — faith (@faith97108420) November 15, 2020

#MillionMAGAMarch BLUEberry pancakes in honor of Georgia and Arizona and “The BLUEberry pancake Wall” #Concede pic.twitter.com/O7qfLtzQ8n — Necessary reTweets (@NecessaryRe) November 14, 2020

Additionally, supporters of Korean Popstars, who use Twitter heavily, were invited to the online event. This significantly affected the content appearing on the hashtag.