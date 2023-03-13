Who's the soldier glorified by Zelensky?

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published March 13th, 2023 - 02:24 GMT
Ukrainian soldier
A photo of an Ukrainian soldier who was reportedly killed by Russian forces in a viral video. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a tweet praising a Ukrainian soldier killed by Russia.

The Ukrainian soldier's last video before being reportedly killed by Russian forces went viral on social media and reached president Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy awarded the soldier, who was identified as Oleksandr Matsievskyi, the title "Hero of Ukraine."

In a tweet, the president wrote: "To a person who will be known and remembered forever." He maintained: "For courage, for confidence in Ukraine and for his "Glory to Ukraine!" Glory to the hero! Glory to heroes! Glory to Ukraine!"

According to the media, Matsievskyi, 42, was smoking his last cigarette before saying his last words "Glory to Ukraine" and then he was allegedly shot dead by Russian forces.

The soldier has become an icon after his last photo was shared widely on multiple platforms on social media.

