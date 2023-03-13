Who's the soldier glorified by Zelensky?

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a tweet praising a Ukrainian soldier killed by Russia.

The Ukrainian soldier's last video before being reportedly killed by Russian forces went viral on social media and reached president Zelenskyy.

Присвоїв звання Героя України Олександру Мацієвському. Українському воїну. Людині, яку знатимуть і пам’ятатимуть вічно. За хоробрість, за впевненість в Україні і за його «Слава Україні!». Герою слава! Героям слава! Україні слава! pic.twitter.com/bZTWFXVjWi — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 12, 2023

Zelenskyy awarded the soldier, who was identified as Oleksandr Matsievskyi, the title "Hero of Ukraine."

In a tweet, the president wrote: "To a person who will be known and remembered forever." He maintained: "For courage, for confidence in Ukraine and for his "Glory to Ukraine!" Glory to the hero! Glory to heroes! Glory to Ukraine!"

His name is : Oleksandr Ihorovych Matsievskyi ( Олександр Ігорович Мацієвський )😭💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kfF2bojjo1 — 👽👽 Baga Akira 👽👽 (@bagaakira) March 11, 2023

According to the media, Matsievskyi, 42, was smoking his last cigarette before saying his last words "Glory to Ukraine" and then he was allegedly shot dead by Russian forces.

The soldier has become an icon after his last photo was shared widely on multiple platforms on social media.