How many bodies does Zelenskyy have?

ALBAWABA - A video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shared online triggering so many questions after the leader appeared twice with two bodies at the same time.

"Does Zelenskyy have more than one body at the same time?" some social media users allegedly commented on the video. Others claimed Zelesnkyy might have created more than one version of himself.

So we were right!



Polish TV accidentally showed not one double of Zelenskiy, but two at once.



Zelensky's 'real' clone was in Poland. He's not in Kiev 😂😂😂

A person said: "We live in a movie." Another mockingly commented: "does the second one play the piano as well as the first one?"

The clip, which was said to be released by a Polish TV, showed Zelenskyy during his last meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Kyiv. However, what was shocking to most people is that Zelenskyy was seen twice in the same video.

At first, one vision of the Ukrainian President appeared while he was climbing stairs with Biden. Then another Zelesnkyy appeared standing on the bottom of the stairs, while the first was heading up.

Biden held an unofficial, surprise visit to Ukraine where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace.

In a statement, the U.S. president said: "One year later, Kyiv stands." Biden's visit came days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.