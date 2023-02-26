  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. How many bodies does Zelenskyy have?

How many bodies does Zelenskyy have?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 26th, 2023 - 04:01 GMT
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears twice in the same videoclip from his meeting with Joe Biden. (Screenshot/ Twitter/ @AntonioSabatoJr)

ALBAWABA - A video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shared online triggering so many questions after the leader appeared twice with two bodies at the same time.

Also ReadIranian newspaper visualizes Zelenskyy as 'sad clown'Iranian newspaper visualizes Zelenskyy as 'sad clown'

"Does Zelenskyy have more than one body at the same time?" some social media users allegedly commented on the video. Others claimed Zelesnkyy might have created more than one version of himself.

A person said: "We live in a movie." Another mockingly commented: "does the second one play the piano as well as the first one?"

The clip, which was said to be released by a Polish TV, showed Zelenskyy during his last meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Kyiv. However, what was shocking to most people is that Zelenskyy was seen twice in the same video.

At first, one vision of the Ukrainian President appeared while he was climbing stairs with Biden. Then another Zelesnkyy appeared standing on the bottom of the stairs, while the first was heading up.

Biden held an unofficial, surprise visit to Ukraine where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace.

In a statement, the U.S. president said: "One year later, Kyiv stands." Biden's visit came days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

Tags:Volodymyr ZelenskyyZelenskyy

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...