Why! Australian Woman Throws Herself Off a Bridge in Kuwait

ALBAWABA – A 22-year-old woman jumped to her death off the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Bridge in Kuwait according to the Arab Times.

The social media has been buzzing with comments on the young woman who turned out to be Australian.

The daily stated she stopped her car and jumped off the bridge into the sea. Both the English media, and Arabic newspapers in Kuwait reported on the event stating the Kuwait Fire Service Department soon went to the bridge after being notified by the Ministry of Interior and after searching the area through patrol boats got her body out, according to Al Rai Daily.

A woman jumped to her death from #Jaber Causeway yesterday in a case that #Kuwait #police are investigating as a #suicide. Firemen headed to the scene in response to an emergency call reporting that a woman jumped from the bridge. pic.twitter.com/VCWqJD5II3 — داخل الكويت (@dakhilalkuwait) September 14, 2021

Nobody really knows what was the motive for taking her life and investigation is underway. Reports say she had left her house in the morning and headed to work. Suddenly she changed her route and went to the bridge were she threw herself into the waters. Nobody is certain but there is talk on the social media she might have been mentally disturbed.

Suicide may be becoming a disturbing phenomenon. Only few days earlier there was a report in Kuwait Times that a 27-year-old Kuwaiti man hanged himself in his room in his family home.