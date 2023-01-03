Dubai revokes alcohol tax to buttress tourism

ALBAWABA - Dubai announced on Sunday it was revoking its 30 percent alcohol tax starting this month to bolster tourism and investments. But people questioned the connection between alcohol and tourism.

A Tweet read: "Why are Tourism and Alcohol so directly linked? Is it the only way to boost tourism? Is the Liquor lobby working too hard? Are we reducing tourism to mere consumption? Help me understand!"

Are tourism and alcohol closely connected? https://t.co/rWHA2TraFm — Arvind Agarwal (@arvind_agarwal) January 3, 2023

Some sources allegedly said that as most of the country's visitors are foreigners, decreasing the alcohol tax would help boost their percentage, even more, this year amid fears of a global recession. While others negotiated that tourists don't come for alcohol only, but to enjoy the beauty of the city they are visiting.

According to statics, at least 11.4 million overnight visitors came to the United Arab Emirates between January and October 2022, with the highest number of international guests beating India which welcomed 1.4 million.

Thinking about having a beer in Dubai, the 30% discount is tempting! https://t.co/RCbKzNBqjQ — Aglais (@JAglais) January 2, 2023

After announcing the alcohol tax removal, Dubai authorities stated that personal liquor licenses will be free-to-obtain for those eligible to legally purchase alcoholic beverages, Khaleej Times reported.