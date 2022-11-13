Will France be the first to recognize 'Iranian revolution'?

  1. Home
Published November 13th, 2022 - 12:00 GMT
Mahsa Amini
France's President Emmanuel Macron talks attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2022, as part of commemorations marking the 104th anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I (WWI). (Photo by Teresa SUAREZ / POOL / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron met Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad at the Elysee Palace in Paris and discussed the latest uprising in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. 

Masih Alinejad, the prominent Iranian activist, held bilateral talks with the French president on Friday. The Iranian activist had asked Macron to "recall its ambassador, halt nuclear negotiations, designate IRGC as a terrorist organization & push the EU to do same, expel IRI diplomats, and to set up a meeting with a delegation of opposition."

Earlier, Macron also received four prominent women campaigners and discussed protests in Iran. Masih called on the French president to recognize protests in Iran as a 'revolution'.

Iran has been facing a wave of anti-government protests following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police during her arrest.

The 22-year-old Iranian woman was arrested on Sept. 13 for wearing an improper hijab and according to her family, Mahsa was beaten up by security forces and died after three days.

Protests have erupted across the Islamic Republic calling for more freedom for women against Iran's strict rules and the compulsory hijab. Women protested by either cutting their hair or burning hijabs as a way to show disobedience in face of government restrictions.

Since the start of the Iranian protests, experts reported that the death toll has risen to at least 304 people, including 24 women and 41 children. 

