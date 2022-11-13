Will France be the first to recognize 'Iranian revolution'?

French President Emmanuel Macron met Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad at the Elysee Palace in Paris and discussed the latest uprising in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Masih Alinejad, the prominent Iranian activist, held bilateral talks with the French president on Friday. The Iranian activist had asked Macron to "recall its ambassador, halt nuclear negotiations, designate IRGC as a terrorist organization & push the EU to do same, expel IRI diplomats, and to set up a meeting with a delegation of opposition."

In our one-on-one meeting, I asked for

1. France to recall its ambassador

2. Halt to any nuclear negotiations until crackdown stops

3. Designate IRGC as a terrorist organization & push the EU to do same

4. Expel IRI diplomats

5. Set up a meeting with a delegation of opposition https://t.co/ElQSAcW4o0 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 12, 2022

Earlier, Macron also received four prominent women campaigners and discussed protests in Iran. Masih called on the French president to recognize protests in Iran as a 'revolution'.

Iran has been facing a wave of anti-government protests following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police during her arrest.

Iranian dissident journalist & human rights activist, @AlinejadMasih, met 1 on 1 today with @EmmanuelMacron 👇



Followed by larger meeting with human rights activists @LadiKhanom @shimababaeii & daughter of Minoo Majidi. Roya Piraei.



Minoo Majidi was killed protesting in #Iran https://t.co/DrF36gT10O — Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) November 11, 2022

The 22-year-old Iranian woman was arrested on Sept. 13 for wearing an improper hijab and according to her family, Mahsa was beaten up by security forces and died after three days.

Protests have erupted across the Islamic Republic calling for more freedom for women against Iran's strict rules and the compulsory hijab. Women protested by either cutting their hair or burning hijabs as a way to show disobedience in face of government restrictions.

1-During my visit with @EmmanuelMacron, I told him that what is happening in Iran is a revolution. France can be the first country to officially recognize this revolution. France must meet the Iranian opposition instead of regime officials and to prepare the EU for a secular Iran pic.twitter.com/SbdMiHFxnI — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 11, 2022

Since the start of the Iranian protests, experts reported that the death toll has risen to at least 304 people, including 24 women and 41 children.