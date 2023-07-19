Will Putin be arrested if he attends BRICS summit?

ALBAWABA - Questions have been circulating the internet abouth whether the Russian President Vladimir Putin might get arrested if he atteneded BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa.

South Africa is expecting to hold BRICS Summit 2023 will be hosting the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa for the 2023 summit. However, concerns about possible Putin arrests have been ron the rise.

South Africa president has warned on Tuesday that if Russian president gets arrested during BRICS Summit it might trigger another world war.

International Court of Justice Prosecutor says South Africa should arrest Putin if he attends BRICS summit, given international arrest warrant. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 16, 2023

Cyril Ramaphosa revealed in court papers that: "Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting President would be a declaration of war."

International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Putin under which the Russian leader would be expected to get arrested if he attends the summit in South Africa next month.