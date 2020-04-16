Will Trump Rescue Saudi Kidnapped Princess? She Tweeted From Prison for His and King Salman's Help

Weeks after Spanish press released surveillance footage showing her arrest from her Jeddah palace before leaving to Europe for medical treatment, Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud Al Saud has finally tweeted a plea for help; asking the Saudi King, the US president, and other prominent international figures to help release her from prison.

It is not clear whether Princess Basmah has been able to tweet using her verified account or if it's an assistant or a family member sending out the messages from it. Princess Basmah's main message was that her health condition is worsening since she's been "arbitrarily detained " in Hair's maximum-security prison, more than a year ago, and that she demands her release to receive proper treatment.

As you may be aware (?) I am currently being arbitrarily held at Al-Ha'ir prison without criminal, or otherwise any charges against my person. My health is deteriorating to an extent that is serve, and that could lead to my death. I have not received medical care or — الأميرة بسمة (@PrincessBasmah) April 15, 2020

In a series of tweets, accounts of many prominent international figures were tagged including that of US President Donald Trump, who has a strong relationship with the Saudi monarchy especially Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the country since 2017 as regarded by many.

Verified twitter account of MBS’s cousin Princess Basmah tweets a cry for help to get released from prison, and tags US officials on both sides of the isle, media personalities and outlets 👇🏼 https://t.co/QssCuAAaRI — Mohamed Soltan | محمد سلطان (@soltanlife) April 15, 2020

Social media commentators were quick to retweet her calls for help demanding her release.

This is the level of monstrosity we are witnessing from #MBS’s leadership today not even his own family is safe from his abuse.@PrincessBasmah #FreePrincessBasmah https://t.co/UnqnFGZ0JK — Amani Al-Ahmadi | أماني الأحمدي (@amani_aal) April 15, 2020

The Saudi Princess, who grew up between KSA, Lebanon, and the UK is known for being an outspoken advocate for women's rights in the conservative country and for defending the freedom of speech.

Unverified accounts have linked her detention to criticizing Saudi policies and the Royal family.

Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a prominent Saudi royal who has championed humanitarian causes, is feared missing and believed to be under house arrest in Riyadh without charge.https://t.co/IBITNBixqS — The Wire (@thewire_in) November 19, 2019

Despite several media reports addressing her disappearance and the possibility of being detained by Saudi authorities, like many other women activists, there have been no Saudi official statements confirming or denying any news related to her for the past two years.

ABC agrees to the evidence that unleashed the kidnapping of Princess Basmah bint Saud.



Article is in Spanish but you can translate it with google chrome. @abcespana⁩#FreeBasmah https://t.co/H2D0NB0xV2 — Walid Alhathloul| وليد الهذلول (@WalidAlhathloul) March 17, 2020

No one is above the law in Saudi Arabia. Saudi judiciary system is fair and treats all people equally regardless of their status. — خالد (@khalid_k891) April 16, 2020

Some tweets defended the Saudi government saying that "no one is above the law and that if a princess has committed a crime, she should be subject to trial like anyone else". Some also suspected that her account was hacked, accusing Qatari agents of "forging statements on her part to smear the Saudi kingdom's human rights reputation".

الملك المفدى 🤔

شكل اللي يغرد قطري 😂 — ‏‏﮼رائد (@raid_alsharyf) April 16, 2020

Translation: "Sounds like a Qatari tweet to me"