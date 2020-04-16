  1. Home
Will Trump Rescue Saudi Kidnapped Princess? She Tweeted From Prison for His and King Salman's Help

Riham Darwish

Published April 16th, 2020 - 09:19 GMT
The Saudi Princess who grew up between KSA, Lebanon, and the UK has been known for being an outspoken advocate for women's rights. (Twitter)

Weeks after Spanish press released surveillance footage showing her arrest from her Jeddah palace before leaving to Europe for medical treatment, Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud Al Saud has finally tweeted a plea for help; asking the Saudi King, the US president, and other prominent international figures to help release her from prison.

It is not clear whether Princess Basmah has been able to tweet using her verified account or if it's an assistant or a family member sending out the messages from it. Princess Basmah's main message was that her health condition is worsening since she's been "arbitrarily detained " in Hair's maximum-security prison, more than a year ago, and that she demands her release to receive proper treatment.  

In a series of tweets, accounts of many prominent international figures were tagged including that of US President Donald Trump, who has a strong relationship with the Saudi monarchy especially Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the country since 2017 as regarded by many.

Social media commentators were quick to retweet her calls for help demanding her release. 

The Saudi Princess, who grew up between KSA, Lebanon, and the UK is known for being an outspoken advocate for women's rights in the conservative country and for defending the freedom of speech.

Unverified accounts have linked her detention to criticizing Saudi policies and the Royal family.

Despite several media reports addressing her disappearance and the possibility of being detained by Saudi authorities, like many other women activists, there have been no Saudi official statements confirming or denying any news related to her for the past two years.

Some tweets defended the Saudi government saying that "no one is above the law and that if a princess has committed a crime, she should be subject to trial like anyone else". Some also suspected that her account was hacked, accusing Qatari agents of "forging statements on her part to smear the Saudi kingdom's human rights reputation".

Translation: "Sounds like a Qatari tweet to me"


