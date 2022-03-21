Wisconsin Police Officer Caught on Camera Kneeling on a Child’s Neck

A fight that erupted between two school students at the age of 12 ended up in a security guard kneeling on one's neck for several seconds. The incident that was recorded by a surveillance camera has since triggered flashbacks from the day George Floyd lost his life after an officer kneeled on his neck, killing him in May 2020 and sparking nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The Kenosha Unified School District has released the video to support a father who has demanded criminal charges against the off-duty police officer who had treated his daughter the same way.

KNEE RESTRAINT INVESTIGATION: The parents of a twelve-year-old girl in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are calling for charges after video shows an off-duty police officer kneeling on their daughter’s neck while breaking up a cafeteria fight. @ReporterFaith reports. https://t.co/CCvBSUhM75 pic.twitter.com/tX6SGBtHa0 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 20, 2022

According to several sources, the incident took place on Friday, the 3rd of March 2022. Two schoolgirls had then gotten into a fight in the cafeteria before security officers broke the fight. Yet, one of them who has been identified as Shawn Guetschow knelt down on a girl's neck for 30 seconds.

The student's family has reported that she has been suffering from a neck injury as a result, while her father, Jerrel Perez, has filed a lawsuit against Guetschow, accusing him of breaking Wisconsin's recent law that bans kneeling on the neck as a form of restraint.

Newly released surveillance footage of a middle school lunch-hour fight shows an off-duty police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, placing his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to subdue her earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/7mP6XfjhBu — ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) March 20, 2022

The legal change made in 2021 had followed nationwide protests over racial disparities in the country, in addition to debates over police violence against minority groups, all triggered by the death of a black man, George Floyd in the state of Minnesota in May 2020, as Derek Michael Chauvin had killed Floyd in the city of Minneapolis.