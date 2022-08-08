4 Ambassadors Died in China Sparking Questions

Reports of the death of Myanmar's ambassador to China last Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming seemed all normal until reporters noted that he is the fourth ambassador to China to die within a year while in office.

Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe was last seen on Saturday meeting a local official in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan which borders Myanmar, according to a local news report. #jakpost https://t.co/TU2huow2ZD — The Jakarta Post (@jakpost) August 8, 2022

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Myanmar announced the death of Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe without providing details on the cause of his death, despite media reports in China and Myanmar suggesting it was the result of a heart attack.

Even though news of the ambassador's death did not cause major reactions in Myanmar, the country that was rocked with instability since the February 2021 military coup, before which U Myo Thant Pe was appointed to the office, the internet has been heavily highlighting three other deaths of high-ranking diplomats in China over the last year.

Some online people wondered whether or not the four deaths are related to each other, despite the lack of any evidence.

The Four Ambassadors who Died in China Last year

According to reports, the 54-years-old Ambassador of Germany in China Jan Hecker died only two weeks after assuming office last September. Hecker's death circumstances remained unclear.

He is the Fourth ambassador to die in China in the past year.



- German amb. Jan Hecker 54, died in September



- Ukraine amb. Serhiy Kamyshev 65, died in February



- Philippines amb Jose Romana 74, died in April https://t.co/qso4evXiDT — Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) August 8, 2022

In February 2022, the Ukrainian Ambassador to China Serhiy Kamyshev, 65 years old, died while in China.

Last April, the Philippines Ambassador to China Jose Romana suffered grave consequences after he contracted the COVID-19 virus, which resulted in the 74-years-old diplomat's death while in quarantine.