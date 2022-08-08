  1. Home
4 Ambassadors Died in China Sparking Questions

Published August 8th, 2022
Reports of the death of Myanmar's ambassador to China last Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming seemed all normal until reporters noted that he is the fourth ambassador to China to die within a year while in office.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Myanmar announced the death of Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe without providing details on the cause of his death, despite media reports in China and Myanmar suggesting it was the result of a heart attack.

Even though news of the ambassador's death did not cause major reactions in Myanmar, the country that was rocked with instability since the February 2021 military coup, before which U Myo Thant Pe was appointed to the office, the internet has been heavily highlighting three other deaths of high-ranking diplomats in China over the last year.

Some online people wondered whether or not the four deaths are related to each other, despite the lack of any evidence.

The Four Ambassadors who Died in China Last year

According to reports, the 54-years-old Ambassador of Germany in China Jan Hecker died only two weeks after assuming office last September. Hecker's death circumstances remained unclear.

In February 2022, the Ukrainian Ambassador to China Serhiy Kamyshev, 65 years old, died while in China.

Last April, the Philippines Ambassador to China Jose Romana suffered grave consequences after he contracted the COVID-19 virus, which resulted in the 74-years-old diplomat's death while in quarantine. 

