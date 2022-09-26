World Cup: Should Arab Teams Wear Palestinian-Flag Armband?

As the world gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is expected to take place in an Arab country for the first time ever, some discussions popped up on social media calling participating Arab football teams, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia, to show support for Palestine during the international event. But how?

The hashtag "#شارة_الكابتن_فلسطينية, which means the captain's armband should hold the Palestinian flag, surfaced on Twitter along with the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar calling Arab teams to change the armbands of their captions to show support for Palestinians.

فكرة معبرة طرحها بعض الإخوة ، إذا كانت بعض المنتخبات الأوروبية ستحمل شارات معينة لقادة فرقها في كأس العالم ، فلماذا لا تحمل المنتخبات العربية علم فلسطين كشارة لقائد كل منتخب عربي في كأس العالم ؟ pic.twitter.com/pGFj8vg8sT — أيمن جادَه (@aymanjada) September 25, 2022

The idea of changing the armbands for the Arab teams who are expected to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was met with a huge endorsement not only on social media but also among sports commentators and analysts including Ayman Jada, who has over one million followers on Twitter.

In a Tweet, Ayman Jada said: "If some European teams will carry certain badges for their team leaders in the coming World Cup, why don't the Arab teams carry the flag of Palestine as an armband for their captains during World Cup football games?"

البعض اختلط عليه الأمر وظن أن فلسطين قضية سياسية تمثل الفلسطينيين وحدهم ولا تمثله هو !!

عزيزي يسعدني أن أخبرك بمعلومتين وابحث عن مكانك بعدها :

1) فلسطين قضية دينية عقائدية ومسرى رسول الله مدنس !

2) فلسطين قضية الشرفاء فقط !#شارة_الكابتن_فلسطينية #شارة_قيادة_فلسطين — محمد عدنان (@MohdAdnan23) September 25, 2022

Some European countries have decided to wear the Ukrainian flag as their Captains' armbands to show support for Ukraine in its war with Russia which started on February 24th when Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to launch a 'special military operation' in Ukraine.

The idea of wearing the Palestinian flag armband came as a response to show support for the Palestinian cause amid human rights violations and suppression Palestinians are facing by Israel. Activists not only called Arab teams to wear the Palestinian flag armbands but also called international teams to do the same.

About FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup is an international association football competition contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The world event is hosted once every four years and the first tournament was hosted in 1930 in Uruguay.

In 2018, France's national football team won the last FIFIA World Cup which took place between 14 June and 15 July 2018 in Russia.

Qatar is building seven stadiums preparing to host the 2022 tournament from 20 November to 18 December. The 2026 FIFIA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico.