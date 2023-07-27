X gets blocked in Indonesia over “porn content”

ALBAWABA - Since Elon Musk's announcement of rebranding Twitter to X.com, the domain has been facing issues due to its new "name."

After rebranding Twitter to X.com, Indonesia blocked Elon Musk's domain on Tuesday due to the Asian country's porn laws which strictly target websites that contain pornography and gambling.

However, in spite of the fact that the then-called Twitter, now X.com, is not a main website for porn, the same domain "X.com" was used in a previous period to share "inappropriate" adult content that violated the Muslim-majority nation’s laws.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics is said to have contacted the Twitter team for clarification about the new X.com domain to make sure it is the same as the old social media platform.

The ministry’s director general of information and public communication, Usman Kansong, revealed: "Earlier today, we spoke with representatives from Twitter and they will send a letter to us to say that X.com will be used by Twitter."

According to reports, 24 million users have their own profiles on the huge social media platform, then Twitter, now X.com, saying they are now unable to use the platform unless they used a VPN.