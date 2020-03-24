Yemeni Mother Rescues Her 9 and 10-Year Olds From Child Marriages

Despite the dangers she could face, a Yemeni mother decided to escape her home in Ibb city to protect her two young girls from a planned marriage set by their father and his lawyer.

امرأة في #إب الخاضعة للحوثيين تنقذ طفلتيها من زواج وشيك إذ اشتكت حياة زوجها لقيامه بعقد قران ابنتهما نضال(10 سنوات) لمحام أربعيني تبنى قضية طلاقها من زوج سابق، كما كان الوالد على وشك تزويج طفلته الثانية مرام (9 سنوات) لرجل آخر

وتطالب الأم بمنع تزويج بناتها قبل السن القانونية pic.twitter.com/eagPUgYDDs — الحدث اليمني (@Alhadath_Ymn) March 23, 2020

Translation: "A woman in Ibb, that is controlled by the Houthis, has successfully rescued her daughters from arranged marriages. Hayat has issued a complaint against her husband for marrying their daughter Nedal (10 years) off to a 40-something lawyer after the latter got her a divorce from a previous marriage. The father was also about to marry off Maram (9 years old) to another man. The mother has demanded authorities to stop attempts to marry off her daughters before the legal age."

The mother, Hayat, headed to the women's union in her city for protection and wrote a letter addressing the deputy governor of Ibb urging him to stop her husband from marrying off their 9 and 10-year-old daughters, Nedal and Maram, in exchange for money.

In the letter, Hayat details her husband's several attempts to marry off his female children, saying that he had already legally approved Nedal's marriage to a 40-something-year-old man before his lawyer annulled the marriage only to marry the young kid himself.

تعبنا و الله العظيم تعبنا 😪😤

لا ل #زواج_القاصرات ( اغتصاب و ليس زواج )@NourAlyemen_ pic.twitter.com/7os9zA664z — أ.غسق ♀ (@ghasaqu) March 22, 2020

Translation: "We're so tired of this. Child marriages are not marriages, it's rape."

Hayat demanded the government to stop her Husband Ali Al-Arabi from interfering in their daughters' affairs and to disrupt any attempt to marry them off until they reach the legal age for marriage.

Child marriages have been a controversial issue in Yemen, especially during the war that has erupted 5 years ago, as many families force their young kids to marry older men for money.

Such marriages have also been justified by some Yemenis saying that it's families' last resort to "protect their daughters' from being kidnapped or raped by militants controlling areas".

هذول ينفعون للزواج ؟!!!!

حسبي الله و نعم الوكيل — ميرال (@0yJLbGj5WyHitGC) March 22, 2020

Translation: "How can they think of such kids as wives?"

عندما يصبح القانون بيد المجرمين — 🌐 Abrar (@abrar_alq10) March 22, 2020

Translation: "This is what happens when laws end up in criminals' hands"