India's Approach to Afghanistan and its Prospects

By Farzad Ramezani Bonesh

India gained its independence in 1947, but by the division of India, Pakistan tore India and Afghanistan apart. However, in 1950 a treaty of friendship between the two countries was concluded. Since 2010, New Delhi has doubled its level of relations with Kabul with more than 50 agreements and memoranda were signed between the two countries, and also the strategic agreement of October 2011 (including the general principles of political and security cooperation, economic and trade cooperation, education) emphasized the importance of relations.

Strategic competition and partnerships

Today, India, as a potential ally of the United States, and Pakistan, as China's strategic partner in the Eurasian region, play an irreplaceable role in competing in Afghanistan. Over the past decade, US and Indian interests have grown, and they have pledged to deepen their defense ties.

New Delhi expects India to be recognized in the long run as a major regional power and a growing global power. India fears that following the withdrawal of the United States, China will become the top player in Afghanistan with "one belt and one road" project. The Taliban's coming to power also undermined the success of Indian policy in Afghanistan and Central Asia in Pakistan's favor.

India also seeks to strike a balance between other powers and play a key international role. Afghanistan's role is very important for New Delhi in increasing India's trade with Central Asia and Eurasia, maintaining the north-south international transport corridor, countering China's influence in Pakistan's Gwadar, and so on. This means that India does not want to see its defeat against China and the China-Pakistan economic corridor by losing the Chabahar port project as a bridge between India, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia (Pakistan's Gwadar port rival).

In fact, holding consultations and talks in the field of common interests on Afghanistan can accelerate India-Iran relations. New Delhi assessments of the regional balance of power could also lead India to deeper strategic cooperation with Tehran. On the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit, India and Iran exchanged views on the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic in Afghanistan. New Delhi and Moscow also see a window into coordinating their positions on Afghanistan.

Continuation of India's soft power in Afghanistan

The cultural and racial similarities between India and Afghanistan have continued for three thousand years of continuous historical relationship. India's policy towards Afghanistan and the use of soft power have remained unchanged. Over the past two decades, India has strengthened its cultural influence and soft power in Afghanistan through training Afghan diplomats, bankers, police, aviation personnel, helping to develop schools, awarding hundreds of scholarships, assisting in the development of a radio and television station, and the presence of Indian music and cinema in Afghanistan. The Taliban can now reduce India's soft power, but India can still prevent the Taliban from inflicting a major blow on India's interests in Afghanistan by and health support, the presence of Indian NGOs, the resumption of projects, and so on.