Jerusalem at Boiling Point Thanks to Israel

Who would light up a barbecue in the narrow, crowded streets of the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem in the middle of the day during Ramadan?

This is the way some extremist Israeli settlers extended their greetings to Palestinian Muslims in this blessed month. Israeli police also escalated their harassment, firing tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians. One Israeli policeman was filmed beating up a Palestinian at the Damascus Gate. Who stopped him? Nobody.

Israeli occupation police officers aggressively detain a Palestinian young man at Damascus Gate area in occupied Jerusalem, last night.



Since the start of Ramadan last week, Israeli police have routinely clashed with Palestinians in Jerusalem. It all kicked off with the Israeli decision to ban all seating on the stairs at the main entrance to the Muslim Quarter at the Damascus Gate. This is a major gathering place for Palestinians on Ramadan evenings.

Israeli forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets at Palestinians at the Damascus gate to the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem last night.



(via Wafa News Agency)



Restrictions on Palestinian numbers have also exacerbated tensions. Israel allowed only 10,000 people to enter Jerusalem from the West Bank, compared to many times that amount in recent years. On the first Friday in Ramadan, only 70,000 Muslims were able to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Despite Israel’s hollow claim that it allows freedom of worship in the city, it routinely restricts numbers and most Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza cannot go to Al-Aqsa. The Israeli authorities also decided to cut the wires to the loudspeakers at the mosque in yet another deliberately inflammatory move.

The occupation forces are forcing Palestinian family of Amjad Jaabis, a resident of Jabal Al Mukaber, East #jerusalem to demolish his house under construction under the pretext of not having a permit.



This year is even tougher and Israel has demanded that all Palestinians entering Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank have to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. Of course, if Israel had carried out its clear international legal and moral duty of vaccinating Palestinians under its military rule, the story would be different.

Since the beginning of the holy month #Ramadan , Israeli occupation forces intensed the assaults against Palestinians in Jerusalem. This video shows how Israeli police officer slaps Palestinian youth while detaining him at Damascus Gate in the occupied Jerusalem, last night.



Ramadan used to be a time when Israel showed some degree of reverence and respect toward Palestinians. This custom is being torn up. As a result, Jerusalem is on the verge of exploding.



What we have, therefore, is a highly combustible situation in this, the world’s most combustible city. Even a passing knowledge of the history of this great city tells us that small clashes can soon lead to a dangerous explosion. Firefighters have to be at the ready at all times and cannot afford to take holidays. Right now, the new US administration and major European powers are watching from the sidelines.

How many occupation soldiers appear in this photo against 1 Palestinian young man?😶

Yesterday,2 young Palestinian men were brutally assaulted arrested by occupation soldiers at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem in Palestine



Three major bonfires are being lit. The first and perhaps most dangerous is that Israel is tearing up the delicate status quo that governs Al-Haram Al-Sharif. For starters, it is allowing Jews to pray openly on the platform. They boast of this by broadcasting it on YouTube. This included the uber-racist Kahanist and newly elected member of the Knesset, Itamar Ben Gvir. The status quo arrangements for the holy sites do not permit Jewish prayer on the platform. According to the agreement, as acknowledged publicly even by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Al-Haram Al-Sharif is exclusively a Muslim place of worship, which all Israeli prime ministers have accepted since 1967.

#BREAKING 💥🇵🇸💔

Now.Daily life of Palestinians in 2nd day of holy Ramadan under occupation brutality.Occupation forces assaulting Palestinian youths in Damascus Gate area in Jerusalem,Palestine,after finishing Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque



Palestinian Muslims fear the “Hebronization” of Al-Haram Al-Sharif, whereby the platform is divided into both a mosque and a synagogue with less access for Muslims. This is what happened at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. That was sensitive enough, but tampering with the status quo in Jerusalem escalates the situation a hundredfold.



What makes it different this year is that no outside powers are saying anything. If this was happening in the days of John Kerry as US secretary of state, for example, he and his colleagues would be working the phones between Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) to calm the tensions. The trouble is that Netanyahu and King Abdullah of Jordan are no longer on speaking terms. Tensions between the two have rarely been higher.

Since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Israelis have been assaulting the Palestinian worshippers at the Damascus Gate area in occupied #Jerusalem on a daily basis. In this video, the Israeli forces are seen unleashing water cannons against the Palestinians tonight.



The second bonfire is the serious attempt to bring about mass evictions of Palestinians in key areas of Jerusalem. Since the last major evictions of Palestinians on June 10, 1967, Israel has managed to insert more than 220,000 Israeli settlers into occupied East Jerusalem, but without the mass displacement of Palestinians. Much of this is happening in the shadow of the Old City, notably in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan. Settlers have used the Israeli legal system to obtain eviction orders for dozens of families. Many of these families are UN-registered refugees who were given the land after the Nakba, when Israel confiscated theirs.



This legal system was designed to enable Israeli Jews to kick out Palestinians and the settler groups are using this to the full. It may be slowed down with appeals and the like, but ultimately it leads to one destination: Mass evictions of Palestinians as part of the broader plan to downscale the Palestinian presence in the city.

Israel's police banned gatherings Damascus Gate area since the beginning of Ramadan last week, whilst allowing gatherings for Israeli settlers in other areas of #Jerusalem



The Israeli authorities have also ramped up home demolitions in the Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem. They can do this because they have denied more applications from Palestinians for building permits, meaning that Palestinians have no choice but to build without them. More than half of all Palestinian homes in the city are built with no permit.

The final bonfire is over Palestinian elections. The Israeli government is determined not to allow any Palestinian political activity in East Jerusalem, even though Palestinian elections in Jerusalem were permitted under the Oslo Accords. Palestinians in East Jerusalem voted in 1996, 2005 and 2006. Even then, Israel compelled them to vote by post to indicate that they were voting from abroad. Of course, the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem have no right to vote in Israeli general elections, and now they may even be denied the right to vote for the emaciated and semi-powerless body that is the PA.

Israeli forces have arrested Palestinians engaged in any form of electioneering, including three candidates who were planning to hold a news conference. All of this leads some to believe this will be an excuse for PA President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone the May 22 legislative elections. This would delight the Israeli government, which has no desire to see Palestinian democracy at work, especially if it means Hamas has a chance at a share of power.



The pyromaniacs have taken over the firefighting. The Israeli authorities, instead of restraining extremist settler groups such as Elad and the Temple Mount Faithful, are actively pursuing their agendas. Do not be surprised, therefore, if full-scale riots return to the streets of this extraordinary city. The world had better wake up.

Chris Doyle is director of the London-based Council for Arab-British Understanding. Twitter: @Doylech