Nancy Ajram's Delayed Virtual Concert to Take Place on September 18

Published September 15th, 2020 - 08:03 GMT
Highlights
The concert will take place on on Sept. 18.

Nancy Ajram’s long-awaited TikTok concert is finally happening on Sept. 18. 

In August, the Lebanese singer announced that her “magical show” was to take place on Aug. 6, but after a deadly explosion ripped through the city of Beirut on Aug. 4, the star cancelled the event. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The show, which is set to happen at 10 p.m. GST, is to celebrate the star joining the popular social media application.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The “Ya Tab Tab” singer has been sharing satirical videos with her 29.4 million Instagram followers to tease her show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the short clips, the concert’s art directors are seen making random comments about the concert. “For the decor, we were inspired by dinosaur textures,” said one of the creatives, as Ajram looks at them in a confused manner.

 

