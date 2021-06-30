Stay Out of Iraq!

In form, the Baghdad tripartite summit is happening among the leaders of three countries, but in content, it is a summit with a purely regional dimension, and sends a clear message to those who are trying to tamper with Iraq’s national security that a new Arab shield is forming in their faces.

This comes after the Arabs realized that abandoning one of their countries leaves a void that will soon be filled by the Iranian regime of terrorism. This was what happened in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq when those countries were left to the gangs of Iranian terrorist agents.

One way or another, the final statement of the summit affirmed the determination of the three countries to confront any schemes of Tehran aimed to ignite a civil war in Iraq through the terrorist practices of its sectarian groups after they began tightening their grip on them.

This is either through the measures taken by the government of Mustafa Al-Kazemi or through the popular uprising against the ruling night-bats that poisoned the lives of Iraqis and made them easy prey for sectarian strife over the past years.

It was clear that the language with which the leaders addressed other Arab countries expressed determination for the highest levels of cooperation and openness, and affirmed that Iraq’s return to the Arab embrace is not a maneuver imposed by the developments of events, but rather a strategic choice.

This began from the first moments when Cairo, Amman and Baghdad agreed to establish this alliance to confront the Persian expansion project that entered on the back of the American tank through sectarian militias that wreaked havoc in Mesopotamia, and made it a backyard for Iran since 2003 where it threw all its sectarian dirt.

With this summit, one of the sides of the triangle of conspiracy against the Arabs, either from some subversive forces, or from countries, or through personalities whose functions at one stage allowed them to play a role greater than their size, has been removed.

For instance, Hamad bin Jassim is currently expelled from the position of decision, thanks to the wise current Qatari leadership. He at the time was under the illusion that through his political position, he would be able to achieve his ambitions. He chose to spearhead the so-called “Arab Spring” project. The second side was the Muslim Brotherhood Group, and the third was the Mullahs regime.

These three worked in the region to achieve the goals of each of them particularly in Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. However, the first blow came with the Egyptian people’s revolution against the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood Group. Here, the second aspect is being broken in Yemen, despite the prolongation of the war waged by the Houthi group on Saudi Arabia, as well as in Syria where the Iranian presence is shrinking, thanks to the state’s recovery with the help of Russia.

The Arab standing with Iraq is strength in its own merit, especially after the harsh lesson involving several countries. When they abandoned it, it fell into the clutches of Iran. We have in Lebanon a clear example in this regard, as the gang of the basement dwellers turned it into a den for drug smuggling and aggression against Arab countries. It plunged the state into a stifling economic and living crisis, which began to threaten its existence. This is what Iran seeks to achieve in any country in which it interferes.