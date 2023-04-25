Sudan situation to get worse - political analyst 

ALBAWABA - Several countries evacuated their citizens from Sudan, which raises questions about the reasons for the urgent evacuation process and to where things are heading there, especially with the number of civilian deaths reaching more than 291 dead and 1,699 injured.

Sudan: UK government begins large-scale evacuation of British people - BBC News https://t.co/c9ugIGtCge — Boris is a Russian name#FBPE (@Sabs29854754) April 25, 2023

The British government announced, on Tuesday, that it had started operating flights to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, after pressures on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Pentagon is moving troops to the African nation of Djibouti to prepare for an evacuation of U.S. Embassy staff from Sudan, where fierce fighting between two warring generals has trapped people in the capital, Khartoum, according to officials. https://t.co/tnXv21TA5N — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 20, 2023

It is estimated that there are around 4,000 Britons stranded in Sudan. British military planes carrying British nationals is slated to take off from an airport outside the capital, Khartoum.

U.S. Special Forces evacuated American government employees, their families and some other foreign diplomats from the U.S. Embassy on Saturday, using helicopters that flew from a base in Djibouti and refueled in Ethiopia.

According to reliable sources, the operation led to the evacuation of about 100 people.

For its part, France said on Monday that the evacuations it started in Khartoum are continuing, as it managed to evacuate a total of 491 people, including 196 French citizens and a number of citizens of 36 other countries.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, confirmed on Tuesday that South Africans who were stranded in Sudan have now safely crossed into Egypt after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed #FinlandInSA #FinlandStateVisit https://t.co/31Q9AfO2Tm @DIRCO_ZA pic.twitter.com/uJvM9LFycK — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) April 25, 2023

The German army said on Monday that it had flown 311 people so far from an airport near Khartoum and had helped bring citizens from about 20 countries to safety.

On Friday, South Korea said it would send a military plane to evacuate its 25 citizens in Sudan. Canada said it had suspended its operations in Sudan and withdrawn its diplomats.

In political circles, questions are raised about the reasons for the evacuation, especially by great powers, although scenes of truce began to appear on the scene, which may indicate the beginning of de-escalation tension in Khartoum.

Germany has halted a mission to evacuate around 150 citizens from Sudan because of renewed fighting in Khartoum, according to reports.



Japan and Kenya have also announced evacuation plans for their citizens, but these have been delayed.



Read more: https://t.co/HNChZeYt0L pic.twitter.com/VGu9efaJ9M — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 19, 2023



Political analyst Labib Kamhawi told ALBAWABA that the situation in Sudan, especially with the start of the evacuation of citizens by superpowers, has begun to go in a bad direction.

The political analyst claimed that there are "Israeli fingers that may have a major role in what is happening to weaken Sudan in order to benefit from its enormous resources."

Kamhawi said that weakening Sudan would also weaken Egypt, expressing his surprise at Egypt's negativity and silence regarding what is happening.

Regarding the evacuation operations initiated by several countries, including Arab countries, he said that there is no real Arab attempt to confront what he called the "Zionist project."

"Some countries promised to move and defend Sudan, but this remained verbal without the use of real forces. This may indicate leaving the space for Israel to control the scene", he concluded.

Sudan has been witnessing clashes for about 11 days, amid the difficulty of civilians reaching hospitals. It is expected that the death toll will even rise more if the situation remains as it is now.

International media outlets reported, on Monday, that Israel had invited the leader of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the leader of Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), to reconciliation talks in Tel Aviv.

According to statistics from the United Nations, about 270,000 people in Sudan want to flee to Chad and South Sudan, and 15 million people need urgent aid.