UAE, Israel and Realpolitik

Through the songs of resistance and liberation that call for millions to fill the streets, the Palestinians and Arabs have not granted anything to the Palestinian cause other than mere rhetoric and empty slogans that conform to the saying of the Arab poet Abu Firas Al-Hamdani, “We are people who neither need intercessors nor mediators. We can stand on our own without the world, or else grave is our place.”

The Palestinian resistance throughout the last seven decades was marked with repeated losses and embarrassing defeats. Instead of liberating the land, which was smaller than where they stood on, the occupation reached the borders of Palestinian villages and cities, which are still under Israeli control. This culture of deceit and delusion has created Arab havoc under the rhetoric of resistance and liberation, while they depend on other countries.

Even those who go out every day and demand boycott of Western products usually wear cotton trousers made in Japan, or other clothes and accessories such as the Arab attire (dishdasha) or trousers made of fabric imported from Italy, headband and head cover (ghutra and shamakha) or hats that are imported from Britain, and watches from Switzerland.

The loudspeakers that they use are imported from Japan, and the cheese they eat for breakfast is from France; some even boast about eating “croissants”. The cars they drive are made in Germany or the United States of America. The chairs they sit on are from Spain, and tables are from Taiwan. Using all these, they give a lengthy lecture on the need to impose economic pressure on the West especially the United States of America for standing against the Arab national right and the Palestinian cause, when in reality they do not manufacture even a single bullet; in fact the weapons they use are imported from all over the world.

If the one calling for boycott imposes it on himself, he will end up walking on the streets of his capital naked, and riding a mule or donkey. Even finding a horse would be difficult because they are all busy in the Western world of racing. This means the only thing that such a person has is rhetoric that tickles the feelings of the people who have been aggrieved by the Arabs even before being oppressed by Israel, which made it easier for the latter to be in control.

For seven decades, some Arab leaders launched many slogans, starting with Jamal Abdul Nasser, who was supposed to “throw the Jews into the sea”. We then discovered in 1956 that he had fallen into the waters of the Suez Canal, which he had nationalized, in contravention of an international agreement that organizes rights over Egypt. It was the US President Eisenhower who saved Egypt in that war, while Tel Aviv was building close relations with the international community and talking about its pursuit for peace, which was rejected by the Arabs.

When Nasser accepted Rogers’ initiative, he was met with rejection and betrayal by the people who claimed, “We are people who neither need intercessors nor mediators. We can stand on our own without the world, or else grave is our place.” In 1967, the sloganeer’s appetite for trouble took him to a war during which he was unable to move his planes from their spaces because Israel destroyed them within a few hours and occupied Egyptian and Syrian lands, as well as the West Bank and whatever was left of Jerusalem.

Instead of pursuing liberation, the Arabs raised their famous slogan from Khartoum – “No peace, no negotiation, no recognition”, something which Israel was waiting for in order to consolidate its control over the occupied lands. Because of such false braggadocios, the Arabs went to the grave, instead of achieving victory.

In 1973, President Anwar Sadat realized that the status quo back then meant the death of the Palestinian cause, and the surrendering of Sinai to the Israeli occupation. He had nothing but war to change the situation and opted for negotiations victoriously. He pushed Israel into a corner with his peace initiative, through which Sinai and the occupied Egyptian territories were restored without the firing of any gunshots.

It pushed Tel Aviv to give up the occupied territories, even though former Israeli prime minister Levi Eshkol said, “Every ten years, we will have to go to war and occupy new lands in order for the Arabs to negotiate with us and forget what preceded.” Sadat’s assessment was a historical insight, and this aggrieved president knew how to thwart the Israeli plan.

However, the Arabs, instead of being convinced about his insight, rushed to isolate and boycott Egypt. They announced the establishment of the “Resilience Front”, which was nothing but more procrastination and the loss of Palestinian rights that have been transformed into letters exchanged among Arabs in dispute.

Several times, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced realistic peace initiatives derived from the movement of events, Arab weakness and the lack of a real will to proceed with the process of building the necessary strength that any nation needs to preserve its rights, the last of which was at the Beirut Summit in 2002.

However, the beneficiary forces instead strived to ensure the Palestinian issue continues to remain a chicken laying eggs for it to abort initiatives. Frenzied campaigns were launched against Saudi Arabia to the extent of driving it out of Arabism. Everyone later began to realize the correctness of the Sadatist vision, the profits from “Camp David”, and then the “Wadi Araba” agreement, as well as how the Israeli expansionist project was disrupted and Tel Aviv was imposed to recognize natural borders, which it would not have recognized even for a single day if the state of no war or no peace in the region continued.

On the other hand, the Palestinians have been divided among themselves for a long time – some of them supported a certain state, some others dealt with Israel, and others resorted to the Iranian embrace. However, none of them considered the truth, which is the acceptance of the fait accompli that was available. All of them served Israel either directly or indirectly. There is a fact that we must recognize as Arabs. It is that peace against Israel in the long run is based on neither geography nor demography.

How can eight million Jews control 400 million Arabs? Also, the continuation of the Palestinian-Palestinian war, and the fighting at the command of Iran and other countries that are using this issue for their own interests, will lead to the demise of the last hope of 13 million Palestinians in obtaining a state or self-rule, not remaining dispersed over the diaspora in the world, and not being used as fuel for the wars of others.

This fact was realized by the United Arab Emirates, as it was convinced that achieving further peace with Israel will prevent the latter from continuing to annex and Judaize what remains of the Palestinian lands, while ensuring Jerusalem is available to all and Al-Aqsa Mosque will not be under Jewish control. This historic agreement is what the wise person sought and worked for.

That is why the Arabs, and most Arab countries especially the Gulf states, rushed to embrace and support this agreement. Today, we must thank the courageous leaders of the United Arab Emirates for opening a big hole in the wall of Arab strife. As for the “Lana Al-Sadr” group, the “Come on, O my enemy” group, and the “Where are the millions!?” group, they are still unconscious, or rather historically stupid, and do not see how the world will change.

Ahmed Al-Jarallah is the Editor-in-Chief of the Arab Times