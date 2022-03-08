​NY Jets Owner Johnson Linked with Chelsea Takeover

New York Jets owner Robert "Woody" Johnson is being linked with a potential takeover bid to buy Chelsea Football Club.

ESPN says that contact has already been established with the Raine Group, who are responsible for organizing the sale for club owner Roman Abramovich.

The oligarch has decided to sell Chelsea after Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

Johnson is a follower of the Premier League having spent a lot of time in London as the United States ambassador.

Abramovich's asking price is set at £3 billion according to reports, but could be forced to accept as low as £2 billion to relinquish the club.