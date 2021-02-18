‘Messi Might Be Thinking about Joining PSG’

Lionel Messi “might be thinking about” joining Paris Saint-Germain, says Rivaldo, with a Barcelona legend conceding that an all-time great may have taken in his last Champions League appearance at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana legend has told Betfair: “This may well have been Lionel Messi's last match for Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Champions League. And based on the quality PSG showed, I'm sure he might be thinking about joining them.”