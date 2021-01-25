2 Dubai Gyms Shut for Covid Safety Violations

Two gyms in Dubai have been shut down for flouting Covid safety rules. Violations like failure to wear face masks and crowding were spotted as the Dubai Economy and Dubai Sports Council conducted safety inspection checks.

This comes a day after the Dubai Economy shut down two gyms and a department store for similar violations.

In its daily inspection report for Monday, the authority said it had issued 13 fines. The violations were spotted in Al Qouz, Al Sabkha, Al Bateen, Jafliya, and shopping malls.

The emirate has been cracking down on violators of Covid-19 protocols, after a recent surge in the number of new daily infections across the country.

The Dubai Economy has urged residents to report any Covid safety violations they spot.