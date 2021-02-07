20 Middle Eastern Golf Courses to Add to Your Putting List

Imagine a well deserved break with some sunlight, green fields that fill the horizon, a small lake, and pure serenity. Sounds like fulfillment for the soul, right? Now complete this ‘out of service’ getaway with some snacks, the right company, or perhaps just with yourself, and it’s done. However, golf courses aren’t solely for playing golf and offer far more reasons for attraction. In the meantime, scroll down to check out the top golf courses in the Middle East for a visit!

Yas Links (UAE)

Yas Links in Abu Dhabi represents the first true links golf course within the Middle Eastern region. This course was designed by Kyle Phillips, one of the world’s leading golf course designers. The championship links course is located on the West shores of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s entertainment Island. It also offers a luxurious clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, male spa, and world-class floodlit practice ranges.

Dubai Creek (UAE)

The par 71 course at Dubai Creek that measures 6,967 yards truly serves as a memorable location given what it has to offer. The superbly manicured fairways are divided by mostly water, mounds, date and palm trees. Apart from the Creek, which comes into play on at least four holes, several artificial lakes add to the beauty and difficulty of various other holes. The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club course sets up for a thrilling finale to a round with its two par 4 closing holes.

The Majlis (UAE)

The Majlis Championship course is a challenging par 72, 7,301-yard layout. Designed by Florida-based course architect Karl Litten, the original 18 holes were built in and around the dunes of the beautiful site on the edge of the city of Dubai. His Highness General Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum donated to the construction of this spectacular golf course.

The Majlis course has developed a worthy reputation worldwide as a testing layout for even the best golfers. The course features hundreds of indigenous species of flora and fauna and if you’re missing the summer vibes, they’ve got you covered with their saltwater lakes. Majlis is the first grass course in the Middle East, taking its name from the Arabic word meaning ‘meeting place.’ One of the most prominent features on the course is the Majlis building itself positioned between the 8th and 9th holes, and has served as a landmark of Dubai since 1988.

Jumeirah Earth (UAE)

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities and is among two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses. Overall, Jumeirah creates an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of new Dubai.

Saadiyat Beach Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is the region’s first ocean golf course. The Gary Player-designed masterpiece respectfully harnesses the natural beauty of Saadiyat Island’s magnificent, white sand beaches for a truly unique playing experience. With the wandering eco-conscious course providing stunning sea views, there’s also the chance to spot dolphins at play in the glistening Arabian Gulf. Three salt water lakes, a restored beach, and sand dunes provide majestic on-course hazards, while more than 60 bunkers force even the bravest to pause for thought on this challenging par 72.

The National Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Abu Dhabi Golf Club is home to 27 holes of championship golf. The National, Abu Dhabi’s 18 hole championship course, provides a tough but fair challenge. Home to one of the European Tour’s most popular events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is presented by EGA, a Rolex Series event. With lush fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and immaculate greenery, the course has been described as a “super course” by leading representatives of the golfing press. The 162-hectares of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club also features the floodlit 9-hole Garden Course, providing a great test for those keen to enjoy championship golf once the sun’s gone down!

Els Club Dubai (UAE)

Known to be one of the finest golfing destinations in the Middle East, the unique experience of The Els Club is one that surely imprints a memory and should be on every golfer’s must-play list. Those who appreciate life’s finest pleasures will embrace this true sporting gem which was sensationally designed by former US Open and Open Championship winner, Ernie Els.

Al Zorah in Ajman (UAE)

Meet the stunning Al Zorah Golf Club, managed by Troon Golf and located in Ajman, just 25 minutes from the Dubai International Airport. A world-class course situated amidst a beautiful naturally-preserved environment of striking mangroves and sheer tranquility. This special course was magically created by the stunning Nicklaus Design group. Golfers make a short trip from Dubai and other U.A.E. regions to play in Ajman’s first ever golf course. You can also book a tee time, dine, and create a membership.

Emirates Faldo (UAE)

The Emirates Faldo Golf Course opened in 1996 under the name ‘The Wadi’, the Arabic word for ‘valley’. In 2005, golf legend Nick Faldo redesigned the course and created a layout that incorporates his trademark tees and bunkers. The stunning course was then reopened in 2006 with the new name of ‘The Faldo’. The course record is currently held by Michael Harradine, who shot a 66 during the Men Club Championship Round 1 on 20th January 2012. Emirates Golf Club was the first golf club in the MENA region to receive GEO Certification.

Royal Montgomerie (Bahrain)

International golfing legend Colin Montgomerie is responsible for the magnificent design of the 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course at the Royal Golf Club. The course hosted the European Tour’s inaugural Volvo Golf Champions tournament in January 2011.

Al Mouj (Oman)

Isn’t this just breathtaking? Greenery and water all in one place! International golfing legend Greg Norman is the one responsible for the magnificent design of the championship golf course at Al Mouj Golf. Along a two-kilometer stretch of pristine coastline, flanking the Indian Ocean and with the stunning Hajjar mountain range in the background, lies a striking oasis of lush green grass, all-natural dunes. At 7,342 yards long, the 18 hole Championship Course at Al Mouj Golf is Oman’s first links-style course offering amateurs and professionals a challenging, yet rewarding game of golf. Guess what golfers? They also have a teaching academy, a floodlit par-3 nine-hole course, academy retail shop, floodlit driving range and restaurant.

Muscat Hills (Oman)

Muscat Hills Golf Course was the vision of the late His Highness Kais Bin Tarik Al Said. It is the first 18-hole grassed golf course to be built in the Sultanate of Oman. Designed by Paul Thomas boasts sea views and a spectacular backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains. The course is landscaped in and around the natural Wadi terrain offering generous fairways and challenging shots over the Wadi escarpments. The course offers 5 teeing ground options and therefore caters to a wide range of golfing ability. Members and regular visitors often comment on the fairness of the design of the course and how the course makes you want to come back time and time again.

Royal Greens (Saudi Arabia)

The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club is a premier 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse, boasting a panoramic view of the Red Sea coast as its natural backdrop. The ambition for Royal Greens Golf and Country Club was to create an unparalleled destination for both the game’s connoisseurs and those totally new to the sport, whilst also appealing to those looking for an exclusive lifestyle experience, enriching the already premium offerings of King Abdullah Economic City.

Riyadh Golf Course (Saudi Arabia)

Riyadh Golf Courses are located just 20 minutes from Riyadh, making it the perfect location for members, visitors, golfers, and non-golfers to enjoy a unique range of benefits and remarkable golfing facilities. If you’re looking for a relaxing comfortable environment, whether you are playing golf, having a bite to eat, or using some of their sports facilities, this is the place for you. You can enjoy the golf course challenge, the practice facilities, sports garden, and clubhouse.

Rolling Hills (Saudi Arabia)

The Rolling Hills Golf Club, which is situated inside the Saudi Aramco compound, has 18 grass holes and a 9-hole sand course. Founded in 1948, this was the first grass course in the Eastern Province. The present course design was selected from several proposals submitted by golf course designers from around the world, with the winning proposal coming from Calum A. Todd, a Scottish golf course architect.

Ayla (Jordan)

The Ayla Golf Club’s impressive and inspiring architecture is designed by the elite Oppenheim Architecture and Design firm, globally recognized for socially and environmentally conscious architecture. Paying homage to the ancient architectural heritage of the Bedouins and the undulating dune scape of the surrounding desert, the club house is made up of waves of concrete, rising and falling in an organic yet contemporary style.

The Golf Club (Lebanon)

“The Golf Club of Lebanon” (GCL) was established in 1923, according to the records of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, known as the “Home of Golf”. It is the oldest and largest golf club in Lebanon, and the only one still standing today of the four golf clubs that were present. Located adjacent to the Mediterranean Sea, just a short distance from Rafic Hariri International Airport, the GCL is one of the largest green areas in Beirut and one of the most beautiful, uplifting and awe-inspiring areas in Lebanon, with many trees, plant species, and greenery on its grounds.

Allegria (Egypt)

Allegria is one of those places in Cairo where you’ll feel secluded, not wanting to leave the golf course at all. Greg Norman designed the Allegria Golf Course to be a natural extension of the Allegria community, a part of its philosophy of a happy, integrated neighborhood. The course blends in harmoniously with the overall shapes, colors, and intricate nuances of the Allegria. It’s not only about greenery there, but you’ll also find lakes, rock features and all-natural elements that help one to stay peaceful and happy. Why not go and explore your new happy place?

Mirage City (Egypt)

An oasis of tranquility carved out of Cairo’s landscape, JW Marriott’s Mirage City Golf Club offers one of the most rewarding golf resort experiences in the Middle East. This award-winning 27-hole, beautifully landscaped, championship golf course will challenge golfers of all levels.

Katameya Dunes Golf (Egypt)

Katameya Dunes is a luxury retreat comprising of a 27 hole gold course designed by Sir Nick Faldo, a five-star hotel, a 3000 square meter spa, and a state of the art Golf Academy. The 27 holes have been configured into two Championship Golf Courses. The Lakes Course is over 7400 yards long and the Palms Course is over 7300 yards long. The Golf Academy Boasts the very latest in teaching equipment technology and is complemented by extensive practice facilities and a three hundred and fifty yard Driving Range.

By Heidi Sallam