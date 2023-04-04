2022-23 Coppa Italia: Juventus vs Inter Milan predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published April 4th, 2023 - 09:42 GMT
(From L) Juventus' Italian defender Federico Gatti, Juventus' Brazilian defender Bremer and Inter Milan's Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko go for the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter and Juventus on March 19, 2023 at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Juventus are set to host their rivals Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

Match date: Tuesday, April 4
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Inter Milan probable lineups

  • Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani; Mattia De Sciglio, Leandro Paredes, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Angel Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic

  • Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Eden Dzeko

