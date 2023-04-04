2022-23 Coppa Italia: Juventus vs Inter Milan predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Juventus are set to host their rivals Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.
Match date: Tuesday, April 4
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Allianz Stadium
Juventus vs Inter Milan probable lineups
- Juve possible Xl (3-5-2)
Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri
Wojciech Szczesny; Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani; Mattia De Sciglio, Leandro Paredes, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Angel Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic
- Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)
Head coach: Simone Inzaghi
Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Eden Dzeko
