37th GCC Volleyball Championship Looms

The higher organizing committee of the 37th GCC Volleyball Clubs Championship for Men has completed the final touches to the preparations for this event, which is due to be held on Feb 4-11 at the Kuwait Sports Club Hall.

According to a press release, six clubs are due to participate in the championship – Al-Kuwait (Kuwait), Al-Sayyib (Oman), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Qatari Police (Qatar), Dar Al-Kuleib (Bahrain), and Al-Ain (the United Arab Emirates).

The organizing committee for the GCC Volleyball Championship assigned the task of organizing the championship to the Kuwait Sports Club after its absence of many years due to the sports ban that was imposed on the State of Kuwait.

A member of the organizing committee and the Secretary of the Volleyball Federation Fawzi Al-Maatouq affirmed his great confidence in the success of the management of the Kuwait Sports Club in hosting and organizing the GCC volleyball championship.

He said, “The Kuwait Sports Club previously hosted GCC, Arab, and Asian championships, and achieved unparalleled success. This was the reason why the GCC volleyball organizing committee trusts in the club, and assigned it to organize the GCC clubs’ volleyball championship for men.”

In the same context, the Kuwait Club’s volleyball team are continuing with their preparations for the championship through intensive daily training led by Tunisian coach Khaled Belaid.

The Kuwaiti club’s volleyball team had set up an overseas training camp in Turkey during which they played three friendly games, in which Al-Ahly Bahraini player Mohammed Annan participated as a GCC professional in the championship.

It is worth mentioning that the Qatari police team was the first to arrive in Kuwait the day before yesterday.The delegation was received at the airport by the welcoming committee.