Abu Dhabi Sports Launches Exclusive Channel for Mixed Martial Arts

Abu Dhabi Sports has announced the launch of ‘Abu Dhabi (AD) Fight’, the first Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting channel in the region. To be aired via eLife by Etisalat, the new channel will allow sports fans in the UAE access to celebrity athletes, regional and global events, in addition to a range of exclusive content in both English and Arabic.

As part of the official channel launch, the boxing match between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be telecast on Sunday, November 19, with full coverage starting at 6 am and the main fight expected to start at 8 am (UAE time).

AD Fight will offer a range of content for the 4.2m viewers global MMA content from UFC and Brave Combat Federation, as well as regional content from UAE warriors and Jiu-Jitsu.

UFC content will include 12 numbered fights, 36 fight nights, as well as a wide range of UFC athletes like the Russian professional martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov and Irish MMA fighter and boxer Conor McGregor. The Abu Dhabi showdown week (ADSW), that usually hosts the biggest fights every year, will also be available.

The eLife customers can subscribe to the Abu Dhabi Fight Channel for AED 30 per month directly from their set-top box by going to channel 705 and following the subscription process with a three-month minimum commitment.