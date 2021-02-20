  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Aguero in the Dark over Man City Future

Aguero in the Dark over Man City Future

Published February 20th, 2021 - 05:01 GMT
Argentine unsure on next career steps (Photo: AFP)
Argentine unsure on next career steps (Photo: AFP)

Sergio Aguero has admitted that he does not know if he will stay at Manchester City beyond the end of the current campaign, per The Times.

The Argentine, one of the club's long-standing players, has seen himself phased out of regular contention by Pep Guardiola across an injury-hit term and has not started a game since October.

The 32-year-old has confirmed that he has no plans to retire but has added that he does not know if he will stay at City, who he has helped to drive to multiple trophies up front over the past decade.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...